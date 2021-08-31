View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Christmas Eve & Other Stories' coast-to-coast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 31, 2021

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have revealed 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Christmas Eve & Other Stories.

The newly announced concerts will run from November into December, visiting large-scale arenas around North America. TSO makes the most of the holiday season with two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day in different locations, including early and late shows. With amazing musicianship and larger-than-life theatrics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been going strong since 1996. Each concert is an exciting event that captures their unique spirit and imagination with a combination of pop, rock, metal, and classical music.

When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 9. Verified Fan, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 18
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec 18
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec 22
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 22
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Trans-Siberian Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Nov 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mid America Center
Mid America Center Council Bluffs, IA
Nov 17
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Nov 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Nov 20
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Nov 20
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 20
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Nov 20
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 21
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Nov 21
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 21
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Nov 21
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 23
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 23
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 24
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Nov 26
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 26
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 27
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 27
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 27
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 27
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 28
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 28
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 28
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 28
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Dec 3
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 3
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Dec 3
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 3
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Dec 4
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Dec 4
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Toyota Arena
Toyota Arena Ontario, CA
Dec 4
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Toyota Arena
Toyota Arena Ontario, CA
Dec 4
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Dec 5
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 5
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 5
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 5
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Frank Erwin Center
Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
Dec 10
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 10
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Dec 10
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Dec 10
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 11
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 11
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Dec 11
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 11
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Dec 12
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 12
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 12
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 12
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Dec 17
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 17
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Dec 18
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec 18
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 18
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec 18
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 19
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Dec 19
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Dec 19
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 19
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Dec 22
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 22
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 22
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 22
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 23
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 23
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 23
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 23
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 26
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 26
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 26
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 26
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 27
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Dec 27
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Dec 28
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 28
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 29
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 29
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 29
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 29
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 30
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 30
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Dec 30
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 30
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO

We recommend following Trans-Siberian Orchestra on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Zumic artist page.

2
179
artists
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
genres
Christmas Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec
18
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec
18
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec
22
[Early Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec
22
[Late Show] Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Trans-Siberian Orchestra Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 26, 2019
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Christmas Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Rock Trans-Siberian Orchestra
2
1517
image for article Trans-Siberian Orchestra Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 4, 2018
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Christmas Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Trans-Siberian Orchestra
3
2799
image for article Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2016 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
November 2, 2016
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2016 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Christmas Metal Prog Rock Trans-Siberian Orchestra
1
1025
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart