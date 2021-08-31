Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have revealed 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Christmas Eve & Other Stories.

The newly announced concerts will run from November into December, visiting large-scale arenas around North America. TSO makes the most of the holiday season with two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day in different locations, including early and late shows. With amazing musicianship and larger-than-life theatrics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been going strong since 1996. Each concert is an exciting event that captures their unique spirit and imagination with a combination of pop, rock, metal, and classical music.

When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 9. Verified Fan, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Trans-Siberian Orchestra on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Zumic artist page.