Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have revealed 2022 tour dates, billed as The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve — The Best Of TSO & More.

At this time, 101 newly announced concerts are set at large-scale arenas around North America from November into December. TSO makes the most of the holiday season with two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day, including early and late shows.

With amazing musicianship and larger-than-life theatrics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been going strong since 1996. Each concert is an exciting event that captures their unique take on holiday spirit with a combination of pop, rock, metal, and classical music.

When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members begin September 8. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Trans-Siberian Orchestra on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

