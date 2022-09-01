View all results for 'alt'
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Over 100 'Ghosts Of Christmas Eve' shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 1, 2022

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have revealed 2022 tour dates, billed as The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve — The Best Of TSO & More.

At this time, 101 newly announced concerts are set at large-scale arenas around North America from November into December. TSO makes the most of the holiday season with two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day, including early and late shows.

With amazing musicianship and larger-than-life theatrics, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been going strong since 1996. Each concert is an exciting event that captures their unique take on holiday spirit with a combination of pop, rock, metal, and classical music.

When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members begin September 8. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Trans-Siberian Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Resch Center Theatre
Resch Center Theatre Green Bay, WI
Nov 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mid America Center
Mid America Center Council Bluffs, IA
Nov 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Nov 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Nov 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Heritage Bank Center (formerly U.S. Bank Arena)
Heritage Bank Center (formerly U.S. Bank Arena) Cincinnati, OH
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Nov 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Nov 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Nov 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Nov 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Nov 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Dec 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 7
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Dec 7
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Dec 11
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 11
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 11
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 11
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 14
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 14
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Dec 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Dec 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show]
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX

We recommend following Trans-Siberian Orchestra on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Zumic artist page.

