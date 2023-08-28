View all results for 'alt'
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Over 100 'Ghosts Of Christmas Eve' shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 28, 2023

Trans-Siberian Orchestra revealed 2023 tour dates, billed as The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve — The Best Of TSO & More. Over 100 newly announced concerts are set at large-scale arenas around North America in November and December.

For those who aren't familiar with TSO, the group has been rocking audiences during the holiday season since 1996. To cover as much area as possible, there are two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day, with early and late shows, so they are performing up to four concerts per day. Each performance is a feast for the eyes and ears, with TSO's unique take on the holiday spirit featuring virtuosic takes on pop, rock, metal, and classical music.

When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for fan club members begin September 7. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Groupon, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Trans-Siberian Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Nov 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Nov 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Mid America Center
Mid America Center Council Bluffs, IA
Nov 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Nov 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Nov 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Nov 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Nov 24
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 24
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Nov 24
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Nov 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Nov 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Nov 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Dec 1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Dec 2
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Dec 6
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 7
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Dec 7
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Dec 8
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 10
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 13
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Dec 13
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Dec 14
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 14
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Dec 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 17
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Dec 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at BJCC Arena
BJCC Arena Birmingham, AL
Dec 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at BJCC Arena
BJCC Arena Birmingham, AL
Dec 20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Dec 21
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 23
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 26
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 27
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Dec 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Dec 28
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Early Show] at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra [Late Show] at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trans-Siberian Orchestra on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

As shared in a press release, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

For more, check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Zumic artist page.

