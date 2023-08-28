Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra revealed 2023 tour dates, billed as The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve — The Best Of TSO & More. Over 100 newly announced concerts are set at large-scale arenas around North America in November and December.

For those who aren't familiar with TSO, the group has been rocking audiences during the holiday season since 1996. To cover as much area as possible, there are two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day, with early and late shows, so they are performing up to four concerts per day. Each performance is a feast for the eyes and ears, with TSO's unique take on the holiday spirit featuring virtuosic takes on pop, rock, metal, and classical music.

When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for fan club members begin September 7. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Groupon, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trans-Siberian Orchestra on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

As shared in a press release, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

