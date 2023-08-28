Trans-Siberian Orchestra Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra revealed 2023 tour dates, billed as The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve — The Best Of TSO & More. Over 100 newly announced concerts are set at large-scale arenas around North America in November and December.
For those who aren't familiar with TSO, the group has been rocking audiences during the holiday season since 1996. To cover as much area as possible, there are two groups of musicians touring separately and playing multiple concerts on the same day, with early and late shows, so they are performing up to four concerts per day. Each performance is a feast for the eyes and ears, with TSO's unique take on the holiday spirit featuring virtuosic takes on pop, rock, metal, and classical music.
When do Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for fan club members begin September 7. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Groupon, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Trans-Siberian Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 15
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Nov 15
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Nov 15
Mid America Center
Council Bluffs, IA
Nov 16
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Nov 17
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Nov 18
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Nov 18
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Nov 19
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 19
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Nov 19
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 19
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Nov 21
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 21
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 24
SNHU Arena
Manchester, NH
Nov 24
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Nov 24
SNHU Arena
Manchester, NH
Nov 25
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Nov 26
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Nov 30
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, NY
Nov 30
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Dec 1
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Dec 1
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Dec 1
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Dec 1
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Dec 2
Toyota Arena - Ontario
Ontario, CA
Dec 2
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Dec 2
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Dec 2
Toyota Arena - Ontario
Ontario, CA
Dec 3
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 3
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 3
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Dec 3
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 6
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Dec 6
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Dec 7
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Dec 7
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 8
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Dec 8
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Dec 8
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Dec 8
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Dec 9
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Dec 9
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Dec 10
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Dec 10
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Dec 10
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Dec 10
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Dec 13
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Dec 14
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Dec 16
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 16
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Dec 16
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 16
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Dec 17
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Dec 17
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Dec 17
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Dec 20
BJCC Arena
Birmingham, AL
Dec 20
BJCC Arena
Birmingham, AL
Dec 21
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 21
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Dec 21
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Dec 22
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Dec 22
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Dec 23
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Dec 23
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Dec 26
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Dec 26
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 26
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 26
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Dec 27
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Dec 27
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Dec 28
Wright State University Nutter Center
Dayton, OH
Dec 28
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Dec 28
Wright State University Nutter Center
Dayton, OH
Dec 28
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Dec 29
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Dec 29
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Dec 30
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Dec 30
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Dec 30
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Dec 30
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
For the most up-to-date information, follow Trans-Siberian Orchestra on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
As shared in a press release, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.
For more, check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Zumic artist page.