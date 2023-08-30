Travis Scott Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Travis Scott announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Utopia.
Billed as Circus Maximus, the new concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America from October into late December. As shared in a press release, the tour "will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience."
Travis Scott Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Travis Scott All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 11
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Oct 17
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 20
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Nov 5
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 8
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 15
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 21
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Nov 25
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Dec 4
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Dec 6
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Dec 8
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 10
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Dec 12
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Dec 15
United Center
Chicago, IL
Dec 18
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Dec 21
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 26
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Dec 29
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When do Travis Scott 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 31. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Travis Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
