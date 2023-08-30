Travis Scott Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Travis Scott announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Utopia.

Billed as Circus Maximus, the new concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America from October into late December. As shared in a press release, the tour "will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience."

Travis Scott All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Travis Scott 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 31. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Travis Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Travis Scott's Zumic artist page.