Travis Scott Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Circus Maximus' tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 30, 2023

Travis Scott announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Utopia.

Billed as Circus Maximus, the new concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America from October into late December. As shared in a press release, the tour "will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience."

Travis Scott All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 11
Travis Scott at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 13
Travis Scott at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Oct 17
Travis Scott at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 20
Travis Scott at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 22
Travis Scott at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 25
Travis Scott at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
Travis Scott at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
Travis Scott at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 5
Travis Scott at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 8
Travis Scott at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Travis Scott at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 12
Travis Scott at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 15
Travis Scott at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 18
Travis Scott at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 21
Travis Scott at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 25
Travis Scott at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 27
Travis Scott at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Dec 4
Travis Scott at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 6
Travis Scott at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Dec 8
Travis Scott at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 10
Travis Scott at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 12
Travis Scott at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 15
Travis Scott at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Dec 18
Travis Scott at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Dec 21
Travis Scott at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 23
Travis Scott at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 26
Travis Scott at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 29
Travis Scott at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When do Travis Scott 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 31. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Travis Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Travis Scott's Zumic artist page.

Dec
18
Travis Scott
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Dec
21
Travis Scott
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec
26
Travis Scott
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
