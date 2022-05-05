Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson have announced details for 2022 co-headlining dates. Billed as The Can't Miss Tour, the newly planned concerts are set in October and November at large-scale American venues.

The opening act for the tour will be War Hippies, which features US Army veterans Scooter Brown (pulling double-duty as guitarist of Travis Tritt's band) and Donnie Reis (violinist, songwriter, producer, and studio owner). Aside from the joint tour, Travis and Chris have their own headlining concerts and festival slots on their schedules in the coming months. Janson will also be opening for Cole Swindell, Chris Lane, and Dustin Lynch.

When do Travis Tritt and Chris Janson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CANTMISS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Travis Tritt and Chris Janson on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

