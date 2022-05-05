View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Feel good fall tour
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 5, 2022

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson have announced details for 2022 co-headlining dates. Billed as The Can't Miss Tour, the newly planned concerts are set in October and November at large-scale American venues.

The opening act for the tour will be War Hippies, which features US Army veterans Scooter Brown (pulling double-duty as guitarist of Travis Tritt's band) and Donnie Reis (violinist, songwriter, producer, and studio owner). Aside from the joint tour, Travis and Chris have their own headlining concerts and festival slots on their schedules in the coming months. Janson will also be opening for Cole Swindell, Chris Lane, and Dustin Lynch.

Travis Tritt All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Dosey Does
Dosey Does The Woodlands, TX
May 13
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
May 14
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Globe News Center For The Performing Arts
Globe News Center For The Performing Arts Amarillo, TX
May 18
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Walter Gerrells Performing Arts Center
Walter Gerrells Performing Arts Center Carlsbad, NM
May 19
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Will Rogers Auditorium
Will Rogers Auditorium Fort Worth, TX
May 22
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
May 28
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
May 29
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Million Dollar Cowboy Bar
Million Dollar Cowboy Bar Jackson, WY
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Country Thunder Iowa
Country Thunder Iowa at Heritage Park Grounds
Heritage Park Grounds Forest City, IA
Jun 10
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Meskwaki Casino
Meskwaki Casino Tama, IA
Jun 12
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Coronado Performing Arts Center
Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL
Jun 16
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Fraze Pavilion
Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH
Jun 17
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Kellogg Arena
Kellogg Arena Battle Creek, MI
Jun 18
5th Annual Bay City Country Music Festival
5th Annual Bay City Country Music Festival at wenonah park
wenonah park Bay City, MI
Jun 23
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Albany Civic Center
Albany Civic Center Albany, GA
Jun 24
Travis Tritt, Kameron Marlowe, and Larry Fleet
Travis Tritt, Kameron Marlowe, and Larry Fleet at Carrington Pavillion
Carrington Pavillion Danville, VA
Jun 25
Travis Tritt, Kameron Marlowe, and Larry Fleet
Travis Tritt, Kameron Marlowe, and Larry Fleet at Duplin County Events Center
Duplin County Events Center Kenansville, NC
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest at Morton County Fairgrounds
Morton County Fairgrounds New Salem, ND
Jul 9
Travis Tritt and Rodney Atkins
Travis Tritt and Rodney Atkins at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Jul 10
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Jul 22
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Jul 23
Travis Tritt, Josh Turner, and Pat Green
Travis Tritt, Josh Turner, and Pat Green at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Jul 27
Travis Tritt and Justin Raynor
Travis Tritt and Justin Raynor at Troy Fair
Troy Fair Troy, PA
Jul 29
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Midland Theatre - OH
Midland Theatre - OH Newark, OH
Jul 30
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at The Clarksburg Amphitheater
The Clarksburg Amphitheater Clarksburg, WV
Aug 4
Travis Tritt and The Desert City Ramblers
Travis Tritt and The Desert City Ramblers at Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Fair Little Valley, NY
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Mid_America Music Festival
Mid_America Music Festival at Mid-America Music Festival
Mid-America Music Festival Trenton, MO
Aug 9
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Aug 11
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis at Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center Brookings, SD
Aug 12
Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis, and tim montana
Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis, and tim montana at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Mayo Civic Center Arena Rochester, MN
Aug 13
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis at RiverEdge Park
RiverEdge Park Aurora, IL
Aug 19
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Marion Cultural and Civic Center
Marion Cultural and Civic Center Marion, IL
Sep 2
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at TJ's Corral
TJ's Corral Minden, NV
Sep 3
Travis Tritt and Randy Houser
Travis Tritt and Randy Houser at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Sep 4
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Cocoa Riverfront Park
Cocoa Riverfront Park Cocoa, FL
Sep 4
Travis Tritt and Randy Houser
Travis Tritt and Randy Houser at Mandalay Bay Resort Event Center
Mandalay Bay Resort Event Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Sep 8
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Sep 13
to
Sep 18
OC BikeFest
OC BikeFest at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Country Thunder Bristol
Country Thunder Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN
Oct 4
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at The Venue at Destination Daytona
The Venue at Destination Daytona Ormond Beach, FL
Oct 7
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Oct 8
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Oct 13
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Oct 20
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at BB&T Arena
BB&T Arena Newport, KY
Oct 22
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at The Corbin Arena - KY
The Corbin Arena - KY Corbin, KY
Oct 23
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Oct 27
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Oct 28
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Oct 29
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Nov 5
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Nov 8
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis at Swiftel Center Parking
Swiftel Center Parking Brookings, SD
Nov 11
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at BancorpSouth Arena
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Nov 19
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Dec 8
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis
Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Mayo Civic Center Arena Rochester, MN
Feb 21
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Feb 22
Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
When do Travis Tritt and Chris Janson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is CANTMISS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Travis Tritt and Chris Janson on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Zumic artist pages.

2
139
artists
Chris Janson Travis Tritt
genres
Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Chris Janson
Chris Janson
image for artist Travis Tritt
Travis Tritt
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Travis Tritt Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 4, 2022
Travis Tritt Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Country Travis Tritt
2
698
image for article Alabama Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
December 17, 2018
Alabama Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Classic Country Country Country Rock Charlie Daniels Band Chris Janson Exile restless heart The Marshall Tucker Band The Oak Ridge Boys Tracy Lawrence Alabama
3
1279
Back to top
seating chart