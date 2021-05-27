Trey Anastasio Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

As COVID-19 infections continue to decline and vaccinations increase, New York City is beginning to host live events for sizable audiences at indoor locations like playoff basketball games in the big arenas. This week, Trey Anastasio has added 2021 tour dates to his schedule — which already included a few solo dates and a 25+ date summer and fall tour with Phish.

The newly announced solo acoustic shows are scheduled for June 22 and 23 at The Beacon Theatre in New York City. According to a post on Trey Anastasio's website, "These concerts will mark the first time that The Beacon will welcome a full capacity audience in over 15 months." Fans 16 and older "will need to be fully vaccinated for this event and provide proof upon entry." The venue holds special meaning for Trey as they opened their doors for him during October of 2020 to perform an 8-week residency via livestream titled The Beacon Jams.

When do Trey Anastasio 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 27 at 12pm. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

