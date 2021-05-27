View all results for 'alt'
Trey Anastasio Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Big red playing two shows at Beacon Theatre
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 27, 2021

As COVID-19 infections continue to decline and vaccinations increase, New York City is beginning to host live events for sizable audiences at indoor locations like playoff basketball games in the big arenas. This week, Trey Anastasio has added 2021 tour dates to his schedule — which already included a few solo dates and a 25+ date summer and fall tour with Phish.

The newly announced solo acoustic shows are scheduled for June 22 and 23 at The Beacon Theatre in New York City. According to a post on Trey Anastasio's website, "These concerts will mark the first time that The Beacon will welcome a full capacity audience in over 15 months." Fans 16 and older "will need to be fully vaccinated for this event and provide proof upon entry." The venue holds special meaning for Trey as they opened their doors for him during October of 2020 to perform an 8-week residency via livestream titled The Beacon Jams.

When do Trey Anastasio 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 27 at 12pm. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trey Anastasio Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 22
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 23
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Trey Anastasio All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Trey Anastasio and Philadelphia Orchestra
Trey Anastasio and Philadelphia Orchestra at The Kimmel Center
Cancelled
The Kimmel Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 18
Trey Anastasio and Boston Pops
Trey Anastasio and Boston Pops at Tanglewood
Cancelled
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jun 18
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 19
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 20
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 22
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 23
Trey Anastasio and National Symphony Orchestra
Trey Anastasio and National Symphony Orchestra at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Cancelled
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Jun 23
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 25
Trey Anastasio and North Carolina Symphony
Trey Anastasio and North Carolina Symphony at Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center
Cancelled
Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center Raleigh, NC

We recommend following Trey Anastasio on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Trey Anastasio's Zumic artist page.

