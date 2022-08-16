Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Trey Anastasio with Goose at Radio City Music Hall. Photo Credit: Adam Berta

The jam world was catapulted into excitement this week when the Trey Anastasio Band and Goose announced co-headlining tour dates for this fall.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across the East Coast for November 2022. At this time, eight shows are planned. According to a press release, "Fans can expect a full set from each band along with unique collaborations." The announcement comes on the heels of Goose's two sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall this past June where Trey joined the group for nearly an entire set and the encore during the second night.

Each band has their own touring plans as well. TAB will begin a headlining tour later this month, extending into October. Goose are currently on a North American tour, including festival performances in the coming months.

When do Trey Anastasio Band and Goose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members begin August 17. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both bands on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The bands shared the news in a funny announcement YouTube video based on a classic Reese's commercial from 1981. For more, check out the Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Zumic artist pages.