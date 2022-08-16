View all results for 'alt'
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Touring together, jamming this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2022
Trey Anastasio with Goose at Radio City Music Hall. Photo Credit: Adam Berta

The jam world was catapulted into excitement this week when the Trey Anastasio Band and Goose announced co-headlining tour dates for this fall.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across the East Coast for November 2022. At this time, eight shows are planned. According to a press release, "Fans can expect a full set from each band along with unique collaborations." The announcement comes on the heels of Goose's two sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall this past June where Trey joined the group for nearly an entire set and the encore during the second night.

Each band has their own touring plans as well. TAB will begin a headlining tour later this month, extending into October. Goose are currently on a North American tour, including festival performances in the coming months.

When do Trey Anastasio Band and Goose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for fan club members begin August 17. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trey Anastasio Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 19
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 20
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 23
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 24
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Sep 25
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 27
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Sep 30
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 1
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Oct 4
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 8
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 28
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 29
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 9
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Nov 11
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
Nov 12
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 13
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at Cool Insuring Arena
Cool Insuring Arena Glens Falls, NY
Nov 15
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Nov 17
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Nov 18
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at The Oncenter War Memorial Arena
The Oncenter War Memorial Arena Syracuse, NY
Nov 19
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA

We recommend following both bands on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The bands shared the news in a funny announcement YouTube video based on a classic Reese's commercial from 1981. For more, check out the Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Zumic artist pages.

artists
Goose Trey Anastasio Band
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock
image for artist Goose
Goose
image for artist Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band
Aug
19
Trey Anastasio Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug
20
Trey Anastasio Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
