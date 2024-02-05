View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Trey Anastasio Band Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eleven shows for "Classic TAB"
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published February 5, 2024

Phish's Trey Anastasio announced 2024 tour dates with a new version of his solo band that is also a throwback to their roots.

Being called "Classic TAB," the musician lineup includes original Trey Anastasio Band drummer Russ Lawton, longtime keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, and relative newcomer Dezron Douglas — who has been playing bass in TAB since 2021 after original member Tony Markellis passed away. Even though TAB has been rocking since 1999, this "classic" personnel is actually touring as a quartet for the first time. Fans might recognize this formation as an update on the horn-free TAB lineups of 2008 to 2010.

Eleven new shows are planned in May at mid-sized venues. Trey and the TAB will perform in Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Toronto, and Montréal before concluding with a three-night run in Brooklyn.

When do Trey Anastasio Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 6. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo passcode INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trey Anastasio Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 21
Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 22
Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 23
Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Trey Anastasio Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 9
Trey Anastasio Band at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 10
Trey Anastasio Band at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 11
Trey Anastasio Band at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 14
Trey Anastasio Band at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
May 15
Trey Anastasio Band at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 17
Trey Anastasio Band at Wonderland Forest
Wonderland Forest LaFayette, NY
May 18
Trey Anastasio Band at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 19
Trey Anastasio Band at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 21
Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 22
Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 23
Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trey Anastasio on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Trey Anastasio Band's Zumic artist page.

1
255
artists
Trey Anastasio Band
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band
May
21
Trey Anastasio Band
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May
22
Trey Anastasio Band
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May
23
Trey Anastasio Band
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 16, 2022
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Goose Trey Anastasio Band
2
1457
image for article Trey Anastasio Band Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 19, 2022
Trey Anastasio Band Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Trey Anastasio Band
2
1170
image for article Trey Anastasio Band Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 19, 2020
Trey Anastasio Band Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Trey Anastasio Band
2
2006
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart