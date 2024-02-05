Trey Anastasio Band Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Phish's Trey Anastasio announced 2024 tour dates with a new version of his solo band that is also a throwback to their roots.

Being called "Classic TAB," the musician lineup includes original Trey Anastasio Band drummer Russ Lawton, longtime keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, and relative newcomer Dezron Douglas — who has been playing bass in TAB since 2021 after original member Tony Markellis passed away. Even though TAB has been rocking since 1999, this "classic" personnel is actually touring as a quartet for the first time. Fans might recognize this formation as an update on the horn-free TAB lineups of 2008 to 2010.

Eleven new shows are planned in May at mid-sized venues. Trey and the TAB will perform in Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Toronto, and Montréal before concluding with a three-night run in Brooklyn.

When do Trey Anastasio Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 6. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo passcode INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

