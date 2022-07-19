Trey Anastasio Band Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, the Trey Anastasio Band announced 2022 tour dates.

Eleven newly planned concerts are set across the western section of America. States along the route include California, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Montana. In related news, Phish begin their second leg of summer tour dates tonight with a two-night run in Philadelphia.

When do Trey Anastasio Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members begin July 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trey Anastasio Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Trey Anastasio on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

