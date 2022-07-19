View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Trey Anastasio Band Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour across western USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2022

This week, the Trey Anastasio Band announced 2022 tour dates.

Eleven newly planned concerts are set across the western section of America. States along the route include California, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Montana. In related news, Phish begin their second leg of summer tour dates tonight with a two-night run in Philadelphia.

When do Trey Anastasio Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for fan club members begin July 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trey Anastasio Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 24
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Sep 25
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 27
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Sep 30
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 1
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Oct 4
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 7
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 8
Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA

We recommend following Trey Anastasio on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Trey Anastasio Band's Zumic artist page.

2
178
artists
Trey Anastasio Band
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Trey Anastasio Band
Trey Anastasio Band
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Trey Anastasio Band Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 19, 2020
Trey Anastasio Band Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Trey Anastasio Band
2
1685
image for article Trey Anastasio Band Share 2015 Fall Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Info
August 24, 2015
Trey Anastasio Band Share 2015 Fall Tour Dates: Ticket Presale In...
Tickets Folk Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Phish Trey Anastasio Trey Anastasio Band Brooklyn, NY Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Oakland, CA Portland, OR Salt Lake City, UT San Diego, CA Seattle, WA
1
880
image for article "Cayman Review" & "Alaska" - Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Bowl, NY Aug 17, 2014 [YouTube Official PBS Videos]
March 31, 2015
"Cayman Review" & "Alaska" - Trey Anastasio Band at Brooklyn Bowl...
Music Film/TV Soundtrack Funk Jamband Psychedelic Rock Phish Trey Anastasio Trey Anastasio Band Brooklyn, NY Live Performance (Video) New York, NY Vermont
1
878
Back to top
seating chart