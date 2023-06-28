Trippie Redd Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Trippie Redd has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Take Me Away.
The new shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from late August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Lucki, Jean Dawson, and /or Ekkstacy. Next month, Trippie has a headlining show with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in Wisconsin. In the summer months, Trippie has festival performances at Rolling Loud Miami, Reading, and Leeds.
When do Trippie Redd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 29. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 12
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 1
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Richfield Avenue
City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset, WI
Sep 2
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Sep 4
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 5
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Chicago, IL
Sep 7
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Sep 8
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 9
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Sep 10
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Sep 12
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 13
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Sep 14
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Sep 16
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 17
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Sep 18
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 21
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 22
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 23
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Sep 28
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Oct 1
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 2
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Oct 6
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Oct 9
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Trippie Redd on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Earlier this month, Trippie Redd shared a music video for "Took My Breath Away" featuring Skye Morales. For more, check out Trippie Redd's Zumic artist page.