Trippie Redd Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Trippie Redd has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Take Me Away.

The new shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from late August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Lucki, Jean Dawson, and /or Ekkstacy. Next month, Trippie has a headlining show with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in Wisconsin. In the summer months, Trippie has festival performances at Rolling Loud Miami, Reading, and Leeds.

When do Trippie Redd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 29. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trippie Redd All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trippie Redd on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Trippie Redd shared a music video for "Took My Breath Away" featuring Skye Morales. For more, check out Trippie Redd's Zumic artist page.