Trippie Redd Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Take Me Away' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2023

Rapper Trippie Redd has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Take Me Away.

The new shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from late August into October. Joining the bill on select dates will be Lucki, Jean Dawson, and /or Ekkstacy. Next month, Trippie has a headlining show with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in Wisconsin. In the summer months, Trippie has festival performances at Rolling Loud Miami, Reading, and Leeds.

When do Trippie Redd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin June 29. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trippie Redd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Trippie Redd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 1
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Trippie Redd at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue
Richfield Avenue City Centre, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Sep 2
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 4
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 5
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Sep 7
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 8
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 9
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Sep 10
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 13
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 14
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 16
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 17
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 18
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 21
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 22
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 23
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
Trippie Redd, Lucki, and Ekkstacy at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 28
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 1
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 2
Trippie Redd, Lucki, and Ekkstacy at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Oct 4
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 6
Trippie Redd, Lucki, Jean Dawson, and Ekkstacy at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 9
Trippie Redd, Lucki, and Ekkstacy at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trippie Redd on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Trippie Redd shared a music video for "Took My Breath Away" featuring Skye Morales. For more, check out Trippie Redd's Zumic artist page.

