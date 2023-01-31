Trivium and Beartooth Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Trivium and Beartooth have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. The opening acts will be Archetypes Collide and Malevolence. Both Trivium and Beartooth are looking at a busy year of touring. Trivium are currently on the road in Europe with Heaven Shall Burn and Beartooth join Motionless In White in March for a European tour. Both bands also have a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Trivium and Beartooth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express cardholders, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is SPTBTTRIV. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

