Trivium and Beartooth Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour with Archetypes Collide and Malevolence
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2023

Hard rockers Trivium and Beartooth have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. The opening acts will be Archetypes Collide and Malevolence. Both Trivium and Beartooth are looking at a busy year of touring. Trivium are currently on the road in Europe with Heaven Shall Burn and Beartooth join Motionless In White in March for a European tour. Both bands also have a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Trivium and Beartooth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express cardholders, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is SPTBTTRIV. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trivium Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
May 10
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Trivium All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Santana 27
Santana 27 Bilbo, PV, Spain
Feb 4
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 5
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Feb 7
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Feb 8
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Transbordeur
Transbordeur Villeurbanne, RA, France
Feb 10
Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, and Trivium
Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, and Trivium at MHPArena
MHPArena Ludwigsburg, BW, Germany
Feb 11
Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, and Trivium
Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, and Trivium at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 12
Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, and Trivium
Heaven Shall Burn, Obituary, and Trivium at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Feb 14
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Feb 15
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Feb 17
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Feb 18
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 19
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 20
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Mar 9
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Mar 10
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 11
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 12
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Cabaret Sauvage
Cabaret Sauvage Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 14
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Victoria Warehouse
Victoria Warehouse Manchester, England, Manchester
Mar 18
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Hammersonic Festival
Hammersonic Festival at Allianz Ecopark Ancol
Allianz Ecopark Ancol Jakarta, Indonesia
Mar 19
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 23
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Mar 24
KNOTFEST Melbourne
KNOTFEST Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 24
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Mar 25
KNOTFEST Sydney
KNOTFEST Sydney at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 25
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Mar 26
KNOTFEST Brisbane
KNOTFEST Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Mar 28
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 29
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Porsche Arena
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Mar 30
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 31
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Apr 1
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Knotfest Japan
Knotfest Japan at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Apr 21
98 Rockfest
98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 22
Earth Day Birthday
Earth Day Birthday at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Apr 23
Beartooth, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves
Beartooth, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 29
The Big Gig: Starring Breaking Benjamin
The Big Gig: Starring Breaking Benjamin at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
May 1
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
May 3
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Epic Event Center
Epic Event Center Marion, IA
May 4
Hog Fest
Hog Fest at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 6
Twin City Takeover
Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 8
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 9
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
May 10
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 12
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
May 13
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 14
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 16
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 17
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 20
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 21
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 23
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 24
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 26
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 28
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
May 30
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
May 31
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA
Jun 2
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Jun 3
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 4
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Jun 6
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jun 7
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jun 9
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jun 10
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Jun 12
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jun 14
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Jun 15
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence
Trivium, Beartooth, Archetypes Collide, and Malevolence at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 30
to
Aug 5
Metal Days Festival
Metal Days Festival at MetalDays
MetalDays Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 2
to
Aug 6
Rockstadt Extreme Fest
Rockstadt Extreme Fest at Rasnov, Romania
Rasnov, Romania Râșnov, Romania
Aug 9
to
Aug 12
Brutal Assault Festival
Brutal Assault Festival at Jaroměř, Czech Republic
Jaroměř, Czech Republic Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Alcatraz Festival
Alcatraz Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air at Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 19
Reload Festival 2023
Reload Festival 2023 at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Dynamo Metalfest
Dynamo Metalfest at IJssportcentrum Eindhoven
IJssportcentrum Eindhoven Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA

We recommend following Trivium and Beartooth on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Trivium and Beartooth Zumic artist pages.

Beartooth Trivium
Hardcore Punk Hard Rock Heavy metal Metalcore Prog Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
Beartooth
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Trivium
image for article Trivium Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 20, 2022
Trivium Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Heavy metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal Trivium
1
617
image for article Beartooth Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 16, 2021
Beartooth Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Rock Beartooth
2
921
image for article Motionless in White & Beartooth Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 29, 2019
Motionless in White & Beartooth Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Nu Metal Beartooth Motionless In White
1
1734
