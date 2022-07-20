Trivium Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, metal band Trivium added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Deadmen and Dragons, the newly planned events are set at North American venues from October into November. The opening acts will include Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

In addition, Trivium will open for Iron Maiden on a handful of North American dates in September. Looking ahead to 2023, Trivium embark on a co-headlining tour through parts of Europe in January and February with Heaven Shall Burn.

When do Trivium 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DRAGON2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trivium All Tour Dates and Tickets

