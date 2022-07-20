View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Trivium Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and America, opening for Iron Maiden
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2022

This week, metal band Trivium added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Deadmen and Dragons, the newly planned events are set at North American venues from October into November. The opening acts will include Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis.

In addition, Trivium will open for Iron Maiden on a handful of North American dates in September. Looking ahead to 2023, Trivium embark on a co-headlining tour through parts of Europe in January and February with Heaven Shall Burn.

When do Trivium 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is DRAGON2022. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trivium Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 29
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY

Trivium All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 11
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Sep 13
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 15
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 17
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 19
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 21
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 22
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 25
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 27
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 29
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 30
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Oct 2
Trivium, Between The Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between The Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 3
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 4
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 8
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 9
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Oct 11
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 12
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 15
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 16
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 18
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 19
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 22
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 23
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 25
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 26
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 28
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 29
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Oct 30
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 31
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 2
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 4
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 5
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 6
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 8
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 9
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 10
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jan 12
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 13
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jan 14
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, and Malevolence
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, and Malevolence at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jan 17
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jan 18
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Saarlandhalle
Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Jan 20
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Jan 21
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Messe Erfurt (Halle 1)
Messe Erfurt (Halle 1) Erfurt, TH, Germany
Jan 22
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin
Jan 23
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jan 27
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Fållan 10
Fållan 10 Johanneshov, Sweden
Jan 28
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Jan 29
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Jan 31
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 1
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Feb 3
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Santana 27
Santana 27 Bilbo, PV, Spain
Feb 4
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 5
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Feb 7
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Feb 8
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy
Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Tesseract, and Fit For An Autopsy at Transbordeur de Lyon
Transbordeur de Lyon Villeurbanne, RA, France
Feb 10
Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium
Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium at MHPArena
MHPArena Ludwigsburg, BW, Germany
Feb 11
Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium
Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 12
Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium
Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Feb 14
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Feb 15
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Feb 17
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Feb 18
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 19
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 20
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary
Heaven Shall Burn, Trivium, Malevolence, and Obituary at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Knotfest Japan
Knotfest Japan at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan

We recommend following Trivium on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Trivium's Zumic artist page.

1
128
artists
Trivium
genres
Heavy metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Trivium
Trivium
Oct
29
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Drowning in the Sound" - Trivium [YouTube Audio Single]
May 17, 2019
"Drowning in the Sound"
Trivium (YouTube)
Music Metal Rock Trivium Audio Single
3
1121
image for article Trivium Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 6, 2018
Trivium Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Metal Rock Avatar Light The Torch Trivium
3
1551
image for article "The Heart From Your Hate" - Trivium [YouTube Music Video]
August 24, 2017
"The Heart From Your Hate" - Trivium [YouTube Music Video]
Music Metal Trivium Official Music Video Orlando, FL
1
1050
Back to top
seating chart