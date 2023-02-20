View all results for 'alt'
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer North American tour, Australia shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 20, 2023

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue have added 2023 summer tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues from June into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Yola, and / or Devon Gilfillian. Trombone returns to touring in March, including headlining shows in Australia and festival performances.

When do Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 21. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Trombone Shorty presale password is SHORTY23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trombone Shorty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Mar 3
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE
Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE Wilmington, DE
Mar 4
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, Dumpstaphunk, and Cyril Neville
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, Dumpstaphunk, and Cyril Neville at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 3
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Forum Theatre - Melbourne
Forum Theatre - Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 7
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
Apr 29
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Dumpstaphunk
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Dumpstaphunk at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 2
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Riverbend Festival
Riverbend Festival at Ross's Landing
Ross's Landing Chattanooga, TN
Jun 3
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at White Oak Amphitheater
White Oak Amphitheater Greensboro, NC
Jun 10
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 11
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 13
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Devon Gilfillian at Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA
Jun 15
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 16
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 17
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 18
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 20
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Yola, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 22
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Tri-C Jazz Festival
Tri-C Jazz Festival at Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
Cain Park Evans Amphitheater Cleveland Heights, OH
Jun 25
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jul 20
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Leach Amphitheater
Leach Amphitheater Oshkosh, WI
Jul 22
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
Jul 24
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Jul 26
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Spokane Pavilion
Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA
Jul 28
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Edgefield Concerts
Edgefield Concerts Troutdale, OR
Jul 29
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 4
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 5
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 9
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Aug 11
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 12
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, and Mavis Staples at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Aug 13
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

We recommend following Trombone Shorty on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Trombone Shorty's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty
Mar
1
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Mar
4
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Head Todd And The Monsters, Dumpstaphunk, and Cyril Neville
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun
15
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun
16
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Pier 17 New York, NY
