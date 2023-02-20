Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue have added 2023 summer tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues from June into August. The opening acts on select dates will be Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Yola, and / or Devon Gilfillian. Trombone returns to touring in March, including headlining shows in Australia and festival performances.

When do Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 21. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Trombone Shorty presale password is SHORTY23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Trombone Shorty All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Trombone Shorty on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Trombone Shorty's Zumic artist page.