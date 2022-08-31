Turnover Share 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Virginia rockers Turnover announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. In addition to the new concerts, Turnover plan to release a new album on November 4 titled Myself In The Way and have shared a few singles from the LP.

When do Turnover 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Turnover on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music videos for the title track and "Ain't Love Heavy feat. Bre Morell." For more, check out Turnover's Zumic artist page.