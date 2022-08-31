View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Turnover Share 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

34 shows across North America, new music + album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 31, 2022

This week, Virginia rockers Turnover announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. In addition to the new concerts, Turnover plan to release a new album on November 4 titled Myself In The Way and have shared a few singles from the LP.

Turnover Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 6
Turnover
Turnover at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Turnover All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 5
Turnover
Turnover at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 6
Turnover
Turnover at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Nov 8
Turnover
Turnover at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Turnover
Turnover at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 10
Turnover
Turnover at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 11
Turnover
Turnover at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 12
Turnover
Turnover at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 13
Turnover
Turnover at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Nov 15
Turnover
Turnover at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 16
Turnover
Turnover at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Nov 17
Turnover
Turnover at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Nov 18
Turnover
Turnover at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 19
Turnover
Turnover at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Nov 20
Turnover
Turnover at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 22
Turnover
Turnover at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 23
Turnover
Turnover at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Turnover
Turnover at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 26
Turnover
Turnover at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 29
Turnover
Turnover at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Dec 1
Turnover
Turnover at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 3
Turnover
Turnover at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Dec 3
to
Dec 4
Zona Music Festival
Zona Music Festival at Margaret T Hance Park
Margaret T Hance Park Phoenix, AZ
Dec 6
Turnover
Turnover at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Dec 7
Turnover
Turnover at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Dec 8
Turnover
Turnover at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Dec 9
Turnover
Turnover at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Dec 10
Turnover
Turnover at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Dec 11
Turnover
Turnover at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Dec 13
Turnover
Turnover at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Dec 14
Turnover
Turnover at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Dec 15
Turnover
Turnover at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Dec 16
Turnover
Turnover at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 17
Turnover
Turnover at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Dec 18
Turnover
Turnover at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
When do Turnover 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Turnover on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music videos for the title track and "Ain't Love Heavy feat. Bre Morell." For more, check out Turnover's Zumic artist page.

2
191
artists
Turnover
genres
Dream Pop Emo Rock Indie Rock Pop Punk Shoegaze
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Turnover
Turnover
Nov
6
Turnover
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jimmy Eat World Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 9, 2020
Jimmy Eat World Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Punk Rock Jimmy Eat World Joyce Manor The Front Bottoms Turnover
2
1663
image for article Circa Survive, mewithoutYou, and Turnover Plan 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
October 12, 2016
Circa Survive, mewithoutYou, and Turnover Plan 2017 Tour Dates: T...
Tickets Alt Rock Prog Rock Circa Survive mewithoutYou Turnover
1
1252
image for article "Change Irreversible" - Turnover [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
March 7, 2016
"Change Irreversible" - Turnover [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
Music Emo Rock Shoegaze Turnover Audio Single Virginia Beach, VA
1
711
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart