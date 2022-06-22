Turnstile Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Turnstile have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as The Turnstile Love Connection Tour, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be rapper JPEGMAFIA and / or indie darling Snail Mail.
2022 is turning out to be a busy year for Turnstile. In the coming months, they have headlining shows and festival performances in Europe and America. In August, they are opening a handful of concerts for My Chemical Romance.
Turnstile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 3
Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 6
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Complexe Du Val De Moine
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air
Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Bowlers Exhibition Centre
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Dyrskuepladsen
DK, Denmark
Jun 28
Gruenspan
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Gärdet
Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
La Citadelle
Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 2
Am Hawerkamp
Münster, NRW, Germany
Jul 5
Astra Kulturhaus
Berlin, Germany
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Chateau De Beauregard
Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Jul 6
Rescheduled
Patronaat
Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Upcote Farm
Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Ruissalon Tapahtumatelakka
Turku, Finland
Jul 13
to
Jul 14
Slottsfjell Festival
Tønsberg, Vestfold og Telemark, Norway
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Gurten
Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Hippodrome de Longchamp
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 18
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Jul 19
to
Jul 24
Paleo Festival
Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Telegrafbukta
Tromsø, Troms og Finnmark, Norway
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Malakoff Rockfestival
Nordfjordeid, Vestland, Norway
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Fisher Pavilion
Seattle, WA
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura, PT
Portugal, Europe
Aug 19
Victoria Park London
London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 20
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 21
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Aug 23
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 24
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
Brookside Golf Course
Pasadena, CA
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Piedmont Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Oct 3
Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 4
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 11
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 13
House of Blues Orlando
Orlando, FL
Oct 14
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 16
Orpheum Theater
New Orleans, LA
Oct 18
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Oct 19
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Oct 23
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 25
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 27
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Oct 28
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 31
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Nov 7
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 8
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Nov 12
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Nov 17
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
When do Turnstile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Turnstile fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Turnstile on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
