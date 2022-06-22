Turnstile Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Turnstile have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as The Turnstile Love Connection Tour, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be rapper JPEGMAFIA and / or indie darling Snail Mail.

2022 is turning out to be a busy year for Turnstile. In the coming months, they have headlining shows and festival performances in Europe and America. In August, they are opening a handful of concerts for My Chemical Romance.

Turnstile All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Turnstile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Turnstile fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Turnstile on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

