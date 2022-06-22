View all results for 'alt'
Turnstile Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ shows in Europe and America, opening for My Chemical Romance
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2022

Turnstile have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as The Turnstile Love Connection Tour, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be rapper JPEGMAFIA and / or indie darling Snail Mail.

2022 is turning out to be a busy year for Turnstile. In the coming months, they have headlining shows and festival performances in Europe and America. In August, they are opening a handful of concerts for My Chemical Romance.

Turnstile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 3
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Oct 6
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Turnstile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air
Jera On Air at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Outbreak Fest
Outbreak Fest at Bowlers Exhibition Centre
Bowlers Exhibition Centre Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jun 28
Turnstile
Turnstile at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Main Square Festival
Main Square Festival at La Citadelle
La Citadelle Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 2
Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest at Am Hawerkamp
Am Hawerkamp Münster, NRW, Germany
Jul 5
Turnstile
Turnstile at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Beauregard Festival
Beauregard Festival at Chateau De Beauregard
Chateau De Beauregard Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandie, France
Jul 6
Turnstile
Turnstile at Patronaat
Rescheduled
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Ruisrock 2022
Ruisrock 2022 at Ruissalon Tapahtumatelakka
Ruissalon Tapahtumatelakka Turku, Finland
Jul 13
to
Jul 14
Slottsfjell
Slottsfjell at Slottsfjell Festival
Slottsfjell Festival Tønsberg, Vestfold og Telemark, Norway
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Gurtenfestival
Gurtenfestival at Gurten
Gurten Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 18
Turnstile
Turnstile at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Jul 19
to
Jul 24
Paléo Festival
Paléo Festival at Paleo Festival
Paleo Festival Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Bukta Tromso Open Air
Bukta Tromso Open Air at Telegrafbukta
Telegrafbukta Tromsø, Troms og Finnmark, Norway
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Malakoff Rockfestival
Malakoff Rockfestival at Malakoff Rockfestival
Malakoff Rockfestival Nordfjordeid, Vestland, Norway
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 31
Turnstile
Turnstile at Subterranean
Subterranean Chicago, IL
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Day In Day Out
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura Festival
Paredes de Coura Festival at Paredes de Coura, PT
Paredes de Coura, PT Portugal, Europe
Aug 19
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 20
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, Coheed and Cambria, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, Coheed and Cambria, and Dilly Dally at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 21
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 23
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 24
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Dilly Dally at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 26
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Soul Glo
My Chemical Romance, Turnstile, and Soul Glo at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
This Ain't No Picnic
This Ain't No Picnic at Brookside Golf Course
Brookside Golf Course Pasadena, CA
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Music Midtown Festival
Music Midtown Festival at Piedmont Park - Atlanta
Piedmont Park - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 3
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Oct 4
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 9
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 11
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 13
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 14
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 16
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 18
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 19
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 22
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 23
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 25
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 27
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 28
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 31
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail
Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, and Snail Mail at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 7
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 8
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 12
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Nov 16
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 17
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Nov 19
Turnstile and Snail Mail
Turnstile and Snail Mail at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
When do Turnstile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Turnstile fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Turnstile on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Turnstile's Zumic artist page.

