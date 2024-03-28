Twenty One Pilots Plan 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twenty One Pilots are looking at a busy year ahead. This week, the group announced 2024 and 2025 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Clancy.
Over 55 shows are scheduled at this time. The concerts begin with a tour of arenas across North America from August into October, followed by Australia in November, and then Europe from April into May of 2025.
Clancy is scheduled for release on May 17. Listen to the advance singles "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate."
When do Twenty One Pilots 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 18
Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena)
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 22
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 24
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Aug 25
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Aug 27
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, CA
Aug 28
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, CA
Aug 30
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 31
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 4
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Sep 6
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Sep 10
Gas South Arena
Duluth, GA
Sep 11
Kia Center (formerly Amway Center)
Orlando, FL
Sep 14
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Sep 17
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Sep 18
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 25
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 27
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 1
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 2
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Oct 5
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Oct 8
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 9
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 10
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Oct 12
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 17
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 19
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 21
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Nov 24
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Apr 7
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 8
Uber Arena
Berlin, BE, Germany
Apr 9
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Apr 12
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Apr 13
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Apr 16
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 17
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Apr 21
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Apr 22
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 24
LDLC Arena
Décines-Charpieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 27
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Apr 28
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 30
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 1
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
May 2
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 5
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 8
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 9
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 11
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 13
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
May 14
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Twenty One Pilots on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
