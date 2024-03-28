View all results for 'alt'
Twenty One Pilots Plan 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour and rolling out new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2024

Twenty One Pilots are looking at a busy year ahead. This week, the group announced 2024 and 2025 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Clancy.

Over 55 shows are scheduled at this time. The concerts begin with a tour of arenas across North America from August into October, followed by Australia in November, and then Europe from April into May of 2025.

Clancy is scheduled for release on May 17. Listen to the advance singles "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate."

When do Twenty One Pilots 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 15
Twenty One Pilots at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 18
Twenty One Pilots at Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena)
Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena) Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 21
Twenty One Pilots at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 22
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 24
Twenty One Pilots at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 25
Twenty One Pilots at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 27
Twenty One Pilots at Intuit Dome
Intuit Dome Inglewood, CA
Aug 28
Twenty One Pilots at Intuit Dome
Intuit Dome Inglewood, CA
Aug 30
Twenty One Pilots at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 31
Twenty One Pilots at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Twenty One Pilots at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 4
Twenty One Pilots at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 6
Twenty One Pilots at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 10
Twenty One Pilots at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Sep 11
Twenty One Pilots at Kia Center (formerly Amway Center)
Kia Center (formerly Amway Center) Orlando, FL
Sep 13
Twenty One Pilots at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 14
Twenty One Pilots at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
Twenty One Pilots at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Sep 17
Twenty One Pilots at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Sep 18
Twenty One Pilots at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 20
Twenty One Pilots at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 25
Twenty One Pilots at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 27
Twenty One Pilots at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
Twenty One Pilots at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Twenty One Pilots at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 1
Twenty One Pilots at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Twenty One Pilots at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 5
Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 8
Twenty One Pilots at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 9
Twenty One Pilots at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 10
Twenty One Pilots at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 12
Twenty One Pilots at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 17
Twenty One Pilots at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 19
Twenty One Pilots at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 21
Twenty One Pilots at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Nov 24
Twenty One Pilots at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Apr 7
Twenty One Pilots at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 8
Twenty One Pilots at Uber Arena
Uber Arena Berlin, BE, Germany
Apr 9
Twenty One Pilots at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Apr 12
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Apr 13
Twenty One Pilots at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Apr 16
Twenty One Pilots at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 17
Twenty One Pilots at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Apr 21
Twenty One Pilots at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Apr 22
Twenty One Pilots at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Apr 24
Twenty One Pilots at LDLC Arena
LDLC Arena Décines-Charpieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Apr 27
Twenty One Pilots at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Apr 28
Twenty One Pilots at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 30
Twenty One Pilots at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 1
Twenty One Pilots at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 2
Twenty One Pilots at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 5
Twenty One Pilots at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Twenty One Pilots at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Twenty One Pilots at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 9
Twenty One Pilots at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 11
Twenty One Pilots at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Twenty One Pilots on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Twenty One Pilots Zumic artist page.

