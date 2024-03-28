Twenty One Pilots Plan 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twenty One Pilots are looking at a busy year ahead. This week, the group announced 2024 and 2025 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Clancy.

Over 55 shows are scheduled at this time. The concerts begin with a tour of arenas across North America from August into October, followed by Australia in November, and then Europe from April into May of 2025.

Clancy is scheduled for release on May 17. Listen to the advance singles "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate."

When do Twenty One Pilots 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

