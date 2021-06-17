Twenty One Pilots Share 2021 & 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twenty One Pilots have announced 2021-2022 dates, billed as the Takeover Tour. The band will bring their high intensity and theatrics to multiple venues per city, making for more unique and intimate experiences for fans while also maximizing the availability of tickets.

The newly announced North American shows will make stops at venues across America from September into November. The group will perform multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, and Atlanta. In 2022, there are four concerts scheduled in London, England in addition to a number of festivals across mainland Europe.

When do Twenty One Pilots 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on June 19. Presales for Verified Fan begin on June 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend signing up for Twenty One Pilot's email newsletter (bottom of page), and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Twenty One Pilots Zumic artist page.