Twenty One Pilots Share 2021 & 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Takeover Tour' features multiple shows per city
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 17, 2021

Twenty One Pilots have announced 2021-2022 dates, billed as the Takeover Tour. The band will bring their high intensity and theatrics to multiple venues per city, making for more unique and intimate experiences for fans while also maximizing the availability of tickets.

The newly announced North American shows will make stops at venues across America from September into November. The group will perform multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, and Atlanta. In 2022, there are four concerts scheduled in London, England in addition to a number of festivals across mainland Europe.

When do Twenty One Pilots 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on June 19. Presales for Verified Fan begin on June 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 19
to
Jun 21
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at HURRICANE PARK
Cancelled
HURRICANE PARK Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 18
to
Jun 20
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Megaland Evenemententerrein
Megaland Evenemententerrein Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Sep 21
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Sep 22
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 23
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 25
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 28
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Sep 29
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Sep 30
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 12
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 16
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 18
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 19
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 20
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Oct 23
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 29
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 30
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Nov 2
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Nov 3
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 4
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 6
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at The Camden Assembly Pub
The Camden Assembly Pub London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at SSE Arena, Wembley
SSE Arena, Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Colours of Ostrava
Colours of Ostrava at Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia

We recommend signing up for Twenty One Pilot's email newsletter (bottom of page), and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Twenty One Pilots Zumic artist page.

