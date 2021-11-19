Twenty One Pilots Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twenty One Pilots have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Scaled And Icy.
The band will bring their high intensity and theatrics to large-scale venues across North America from August into September. Additionally, Twenty One Pilots have four concerts scheduled in London, one in Russia, and a number of festivals across mainland Europe.
When do Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is now open and will close on November 21. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin November 23. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 3
to
Dec 4
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Dec 4
to
Dec 5
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Evenemententerrein Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Scheeßel, Germany
Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
The Camden Assembly Pub
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Jun 25
SSE Arena, Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia, Poland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
La Citadelle
Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 5
to
Jul 10
Expocenter of Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 10
Spartak Stadium - Otkritie Arena
Moskva, Russia
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 13
to
Jul 17
Bonţida Bánffy Castle
Bonțida, CJ, Romania
Aug 18
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 20
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Aug 21
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Aug 26
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 27
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 30
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Aug 31
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 2
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 3
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Sep 4
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Sep 7
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Sep 9
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Sep 10
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Sep 13
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Sep 16
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 18
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 20
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 24
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
We recommend signing up for Twenty One Pilots' email newsletter (bottom of page), and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Twenty One Pilots Zumic artist page.