Twenty One Pilots Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Icy' summer tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 19, 2021

Twenty One Pilots have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Scaled And Icy.

The band will bring their high intensity and theatrics to large-scale venues across North America from August into September. Additionally, Twenty One Pilots have four concerts scheduled in London, one in Russia, and a number of festivals across mainland Europe.

When do Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is now open and will close on November 21. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin November 23. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 3
to
Dec 4
97X Next Big Thing
97X Next Big Thing at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Dec 4
to
Dec 5
Audacy Beach Festival
Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 15
iHeartRadio ALTer EGO
iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at The Camden Assembly Pub
The Camden Assembly Pub London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at SSE Arena, Wembley
SSE Arena, Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Main Square Festival
Main Square Festival at La Citadelle
La Citadelle Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Jul 5
to
Jul 10
Atlas Weekend
Atlas Weekend at Expocenter of Ukraine
Expocenter of Ukraine Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 10
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Spartak Stadium - Otkritie Arena
Spartak Stadium - Otkritie Arena Moskva, Russia
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Colours of Ostrava
Colours of Ostrava at Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 13
to
Jul 17
Electric Castle Festival 2022
Electric Castle Festival 2022 at Bonţida Bánffy Castle
Bonţida Bánffy Castle Bonțida, CJ, Romania
Aug 18
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 20
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 21
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 23
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 24
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 26
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 27
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 30
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Aug 31
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 2
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 3
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 4
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Sep 7
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 9
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 10
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 13
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 16
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 17
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 18
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 20
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 22
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 24
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

We recommend signing up for Twenty One Pilots' email newsletter (bottom of page), and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Twenty One Pilots Zumic artist page.

