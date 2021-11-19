Twenty One Pilots Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twenty One Pilots have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Scaled And Icy.

The band will bring their high intensity and theatrics to large-scale venues across North America from August into September. Additionally, Twenty One Pilots have four concerts scheduled in London, one in Russia, and a number of festivals across mainland Europe.

When do Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is now open and will close on November 21. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin November 23. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Twenty One Pilots All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend signing up for Twenty One Pilots' email newsletter (bottom of page), and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Twenty One Pilots Zumic artist page.