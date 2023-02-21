TWICE Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop group TWICE have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Ready To Be. The LP is scheduled for release on March 10.

Seventeen new concerts are planned at large-scale stadiums in South Korea, Australia, Japan, and North America from April into July. Cities the group will be performing in include Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Osaka, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, East Rutherford, and Atlanta. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do TWICE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

According to a press release, "Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale at a later date. If any additional tickets remain following the Verified Fan onsale, a general onsale will be announced at a later date."

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on March 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following TWICE on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

