TWICE Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Ready To Be' tour in Asia, Australia, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2023

K-Pop group TWICE have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Ready To Be. The LP is scheduled for release on March 10.

Seventeen new concerts are planned at large-scale stadiums in South Korea, Australia, Japan, and North America from April into July. Cities the group will be performing in include Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Osaka, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, East Rutherford, and Atlanta. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do TWICE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

According to a press release, "Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale at a later date. If any additional tickets remain following the Verified Fan onsale, a general onsale will be announced at a later date."

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on March 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 15
TWICE
TWICE at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome) Seoul, Korea
Apr 16
TWICE
TWICE at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome) Seoul, Korea
May 3
TWICE
TWICE at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
May 6
TWICE
TWICE at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
May 13
TWICE
TWICE at Yanmar Stadium Nagai
Yanmar Stadium Nagai Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
May 14
TWICE
TWICE at Yanmar Stadium Nagai
Yanmar Stadium Nagai Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
May 20
TWICE
TWICE at Ajinomoto Stadium
Ajinomoto Stadium Chofu, Tokyo, Japan
May 21
TWICE
TWICE at Ajinomoto Stadium
Ajinomoto Stadium Chofu, Tokyo, Japan
Jun 10
TWICE
TWICE at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jun 13
TWICE
TWICE at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jun 16
TWICE
TWICE at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Jun 21
TWICE
TWICE at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Jun 24
TWICE
TWICE at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jun 28
TWICE
TWICE at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 2
TWICE
TWICE at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 6
TWICE
TWICE at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 9
TWICE
TWICE at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA

We recommend following TWICE on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

