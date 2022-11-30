View all results for 'alt'
Twiddle Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jammin' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2022

Twiddle have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Distance Makes The Heart, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues from January into March. Joining the bill on select dates will be Eggy, Kendall Street Company, and / or Great Time. The band have 30+ concerts ahead, beginning in December. Notable shows include a two-night stand at Higher Ground in the group's home state of Vermont and a New Year's Eve show in Maine.

Twiddle have been road warriors, playing over 118 concerts per year from 2013 to 2018 according to setlist.fm. In an emotional message, the band announced plans to take a break in 2024.

When do Twiddle 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are now underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twiddle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 20
Twiddle and Great Time
Twiddle and Great Time at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 21
Twiddle and Great Time
Twiddle and Great Time at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Twiddle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 6
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 7
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 9
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Dec 10
Twiddle and Of Good Nature
Twiddle and Of Good Nature at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Dec 16
Twiddle
Twiddle at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Dec 17
Twiddle
Twiddle at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Dec 31
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 19
Twiddle and Kendall Street Company
Twiddle and Kendall Street Company at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 20
Twiddle and Great Time
Twiddle and Great Time at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jan 21
Twiddle and Great Time
Twiddle and Great Time at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Jan 22
Twiddle and Great Time
Twiddle and Great Time at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Jan 27
Twiddle
Twiddle at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Jan 28
Twiddle
Twiddle at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Feb 18
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Feb 19
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Feb 22
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Feb 23
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Feb 24
Twiddle
Twiddle at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Feb 25
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Mar 1
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Star Theater
Star Theater Portland, OR
Mar 2
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Mar 3
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Mar 4
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at The Olympic - Boise
The Olympic - Boise Boise, ID
Mar 5
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Mar 7
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Mangy Moose Saloon
Mangy Moose Saloon Jackson, WY
Mar 8
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Mar 9
Twiddle and Eggy
Twiddle and Eggy at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 10
Twiddle
Twiddle at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 11
Twiddle
Twiddle at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 12
Twiddle
Twiddle at 10 Mile Music Hall
10 Mile Music Hall Frisco, CO
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Northlands Music & Arts Festival
Northlands Music & Arts Festival at Northlands At Cheshire Fairground
Northlands At Cheshire Fairground Swanzey, NH

We recommend following Twiddle on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Twiddle's Zumic artist page.

Art by Conor Dardis (Thirst and Company)
