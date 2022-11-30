Twiddle Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Twiddle have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Distance Makes The Heart, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues from January into March. Joining the bill on select dates will be Eggy, Kendall Street Company, and / or Great Time. The band have 30+ concerts ahead, beginning in December. Notable shows include a two-night stand at Higher Ground in the group's home state of Vermont and a New Year's Eve show in Maine.

Twiddle have been road warriors, playing over 118 concerts per year from 2013 to 2018 according to setlist.fm. In an emotional message, the band announced plans to take a break in 2024.

When do Twiddle 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are now underway for VIP packages, Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twiddle All Tour Dates and Tickets

