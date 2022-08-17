Twiddle Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Twiddle added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues from October into December. Joining the folk rock jamband as the opening act on select dates will be Of Good Nature, Dogs In A Pile, or Neighbor.

Twiddle have been road warriors, playing over 118 concerts per year from 2013 to 2018 according to setlist.fm. The group slowed down a bit in 2019 and the pandemic put the breaks on the entire industry since 2020, but 2022 is shaping up to be a return to form with 25+ performances ahead on their schedule. The end of the tour features a 2-night stand at Higher Ground in the group's home state of Vermont.

When do Twiddle 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twiddle All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Twiddle on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Twiddle's Zumic artist page.