View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Twiddle Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Covering distance and riding the wind
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2022

This week, Twiddle added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues from October into December. Joining the folk rock jamband as the opening act on select dates will be Of Good Nature, Dogs In A Pile, or Neighbor.

Twiddle have been road warriors, playing over 118 concerts per year from 2013 to 2018 according to setlist.fm. The group slowed down a bit in 2019 and the pandemic put the breaks on the entire industry since 2020, but 2022 is shaping up to be a return to form with 25+ performances ahead on their schedule. The end of the tour features a 2-night stand at Higher Ground in the group's home state of Vermont.

When do Twiddle 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 18. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Twiddle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 25
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 26
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Twiddle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 19
to
Aug 22
Elements Music & Arts Festival
Elements Music & Arts Festival at Woodlands Outside of Pocono Raceway
Woodlands Outside of Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA
Sep 1
Twiddle
Twiddle at Boarding House Park
Boarding House Park Lowell, MA
Sep 2
Twiddle
Twiddle at Paper Mill Island Amphitheater
Paper Mill Island Amphitheater Baldwinsville, NY
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Fall Hookahville
Fall Hookahville at Thunder Hill Concert Venue
Thunder Hill Concert Venue Fredericktown, OH
Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Big Fam Music & Arts Festival
Big Fam Music & Arts Festival at Liberty Mountain
Liberty Mountain Farwell, MI
Oct 25
Twiddle and Of Good Nature
Twiddle and Of Good Nature at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Oct 26
Twiddle
Twiddle at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 27
to
Oct 30
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Oct 28
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Oct 29
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Nov 2
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Nov 3
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
Nov 4
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
Nov 5
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Nov 8
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Nov 9
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 10
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Nov 12
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Nov 25
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 26
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 6
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 7
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 9
Twiddle and Neighbor
Twiddle and Neighbor at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Dec 10
Twiddle and Of Good Nature
Twiddle and Of Good Nature at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Dec 16
Twiddle
Twiddle at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Dec 17
Twiddle
Twiddle at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

We recommend following Twiddle on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Twiddle's Zumic artist page.

2
138
artists
Twiddle
genres
Funk Jamband jazz funk Reggae Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Twiddle
Twiddle
Nov
25
Twiddle and Dogs In A Pile
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
26
Twiddle and Neighbor
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Phil Lesh Plots 2018 PHIL-O-WEEN Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 26, 2018
Phil Lesh Plots 2018 PHIL-O-WEEN Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-...
Tickets Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Jimmy Herring Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Phil Lesh The Terrapin Family Band Twiddle
3
2311
image for article Stream Bonnaroo 2017 For Free This Weekend on Redbull.TV and YouTube [Live Video + Full Webcast Schedule]
June 7, 2017
Stream Bonnaroo 2017 For Free This Weekend on Redbull.TV and YouT...
Music Electronic Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock Angélique Kidjo BadBadNotGood Bad Suns Big Gigantic Borgore Claude Vonstroke Cold War Kids Deap Vally EDEN Flatbush Zombies Flume Francis and The Lights Gallant Ganja White Night GETTER Glass Animals Goldfish Greensky Bluegrass Haywyre Hippo Campus Illenium innanet james James Vincent McMorrow Joseph Kevin Morby Leon Lorde Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Luke Combs Margo Price Marshmello MATOMA Mondo Cozmo NGHTMRE Ookay Portugal. The Man Preservation Hall Jazz Band Rainbow Kitten Surprise Red Hot Chili Peppers Rezz Royal Blood Stick Figure Tegan and Sara The Front Bottoms The Orwells The Strumbellas Turkuaz Twiddle Umphrey's McGee Vanic Welles White Reaper Yellow Claw Live Performance (Video)
1
1698
image for article City Bisco 2013 Festival Lineup Announced for
September 5, 2013
City Bisco 2013 Festival Lineup Announced for
News Ambient Electronic East Coast Rap Electronic Hip Hop Jamband Trance Trip Hop Big Boi Emancipator Lee Foss Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Pimps Of Joytime Shpongle Space Jesus The Disco Biscuits Treasure Fingers Twiddle
1
924
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart