Twin Temple Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Rock band Twin Temple announced 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with their new album, God Is Dead, new concerts are planned in February and March at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening band for the new shows will be VOWWS.
When do Twin Temple 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 13
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 14
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Feb 16
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Feb 17
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Feb 18
Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Feb 19
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 20
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 21
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 23
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Feb 24
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Feb 25
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 27
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 1
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 2
La Tulipe Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 3
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 5
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Mar 6
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 8
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 9
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Mar 10
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 12
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 13
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Twin Temple on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
