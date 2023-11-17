Twin Temple Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Rock band Twin Temple announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with their new album, God Is Dead, new concerts are planned in February and March at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening band for the new shows will be VOWWS.

When do Twin Temple 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Twin Temple on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

