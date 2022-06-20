Two Door Cinema Club Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Irish pop-rockers Two Door Cinema Club have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues in September and October with opening band Day Wave.

Before the American tour, Two Door Cinema Club have festival gigs next month followed by a headlining tour through Western Europe from August into early October.

When do Two Door Cinema Club 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is KEEPONSMILING. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Two Door Cinema Club on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

On September 2, the band plans to release a new album titled Keep On Smiling. Listen to their new song "Wonderful Life." For more, check out Two Door Cinema Club's Zumic artist page.