Two Door Cinema Club Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe and America, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2022

Irish pop-rockers Two Door Cinema Club have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues in September and October with opening band Day Wave.

Before the American tour, Two Door Cinema Club have festival gigs next month followed by a headlining tour through Western Europe from August into early October.

When do Two Door Cinema Club 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is KEEPONSMILING. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Two Door Cinema Club Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Two Door Cinema Club All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole at Broeckhuys
Broeckhuys Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 16
Community Festival
Community Festival at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 22
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at Villa Marina
Villa Marina Douglas, Isle of Man, United Kingdom
Aug 23
to
Aug 27
Zurich Openair Festival
Zurich Openair Festival at Zürich Openair
Zürich Openair Glattbrugg, ZH, Switzerland
Sep 28
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Sep 30
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 1
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 4
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 5
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 7
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at Tonhalle
Tonhalle München, BY, Germany
Oct 8
Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Oct 28
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 29
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 30
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 1
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 2
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 3
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 5
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 6
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 7
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 8
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 10
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Nov 11
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 12
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 14
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 15
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 17
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA

On September 2, the band plans to release a new album titled Keep On Smiling. Listen to their new song "Wonderful Life." For more, check out Two Door Cinema Club's Zumic artist page.

