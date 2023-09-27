View all results for 'alt'
Two Door Cinema Club Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in UK, Latin America, USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 27, 2023

Two Door Cinema Club have added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set from February into May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be a wave-based band, either Joywave or Day Wave. In the coming months, Two Door Cinema Club have headlining concerts in the UK, Colombia, and Mexico, including festival sets.

When do Two Door Cinema Club 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TDCC24. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Two Door Cinema Club Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 29
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Two Door Cinema Club All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 24
Two Door Cinema Club at Hull Connexin Arena
Hull Connexin Arena Kingston upon Hull, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Two Door Cinema Club at Doncaster Dome
Doncaster Dome Doncaster, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Two Door Cinema Club at Arts Club
Arts Club Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Two Door Cinema Club at Arts Club
Arts Club Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
VMF Festival at Aguas Park
Aguas Park Lima, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Nov 14
Two Door Cinema Club at Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez
Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Nov 15
Two Door Cinema Club at Chamorro City Hall
Chamorro City Hall Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 19
Two Door Cinema Club at Showcenter Complex
Showcenter Complex San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Feb 21
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 22
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Feb 23
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 25
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 26
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 27
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 29
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Mar 1
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 3
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 4
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Mar 5
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Mar 7
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 8
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 28
to
Mar 30
SanSan Festival 2024 at SanSan Festival
SanSan Festival Benicàssim, VC, Spain
May 17
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
May 19
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 21
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 22
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 24
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 25
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 28
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
May 29
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 30
Two Door Cinema Club and Day Wave at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Two Door Cinema Club on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On September 27 the band will release a music video for the song "Sure Enough." For more, check out Two Door Cinema Club's Zumic artist page.

Feb
29
Two Door Cinema Club and Joywave
Terminal 5 New York, NY
