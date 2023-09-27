Two Door Cinema Club Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Two Door Cinema Club have added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set from February into May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be a wave-based band, either Joywave or Day Wave. In the coming months, Two Door Cinema Club have headlining concerts in the UK, Colombia, and Mexico, including festival sets.

When do Two Door Cinema Club 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TDCC24. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Two Door Cinema Club on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On September 27 the band will release a music video for the song "Sure Enough." For more, check out Two Door Cinema Club's Zumic artist page.