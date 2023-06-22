View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ty Dolla $ign Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

Ty Dolla $ign has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as More Motion Less Emotion, with opening acts Symba and / or Leon Thomas on select dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into late October at North American venues coast to coast.

Ty Dolla $ign Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 8
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Ty Dolla $ign All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Sep 16
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at House of Blues - Old Location
House of Blues - Old Location Anaheim, CA
Sep 18
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 19
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Sep 21
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 22
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 23
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Sep 24
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 26
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 27
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 29
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 30
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis Wynwood Miami, FL
Oct 1
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Vanguard - FL
The Vanguard - FL Orlando, FL
Oct 3
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 6
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 7
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 8
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 10
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 11
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 13
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Oct 15
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 17
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 18
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 21
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Harbour Convention Centre
Harbour Convention Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 22
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 24
Ty Dolla $ign and Leon Thomas at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 26
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Oct 27
Ty Dolla $ign and Leon Thomas at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
When do Ty Dolla $ign 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is EMOTION. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ty Dolla $ign on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ty Dolla $ign's Zumic artist page.

1
195
artists
Ty Dolla $ign
genres
Hip Hop R&B Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign
Oct
8
Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, and Leon Thomas
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Chris Brown Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 10, 2019
Chris Brown Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Hip Hop Chris Brown Joyner Lucas Tory Lanez Ty Dolla $ign Yella Beezy
2
3617
image for article G-Eazy Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 20, 2018
G-Eazy Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets G-Eazy Lil Uzi Vert Murda Beatz P-Lo Ty Dolla $ign YBN NAHMIR
3
2382
image for article Ty Dolla Sign Plots 2018 'Don't Judge Me Tour' Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 6, 2017
Ty Dolla Sign Plots 2018 'Don't Judge Me Tour' Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Hip Hop Big K.R.I.T. Ty Dolla $ign Canada United States
3
1877
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart