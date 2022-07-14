Ty Segall Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

One of the heaviest and wildest rockers on the planet, Ty Segall has added solo acoustic tour dates to his 2022 schedule.

The intimate solo shows are set for a dozen venues across the USA in November. Before then, Ty and his Freedom Band will be touring Europe in August and Australia / New Zealand in January of 2023.

When do Ty Segall 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ty Segall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Ty plans to release a new album on July 22 titled Hello, Hi. Listen to the first two singles "Saturday Pt. 2" and the title track. For more, check out Ty Segall's Zumic artist page.