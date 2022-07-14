View all results for 'alt'
Ty Segall Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

35+ shows across Europe, America, Oceania
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 14, 2022

One of the heaviest and wildest rockers on the planet, Ty Segall has added solo acoustic tour dates to his 2022 schedule.

The intimate solo shows are set for a dozen venues across the USA in November. Before then, Ty and his Freedom Band will be touring Europe in August and Australia / New Zealand in January of 2023.

When do Ty Segall 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ty Segall Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 15
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Nov 15
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Ty Segall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Way Out West Festival
Way Out West Festival at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 13
Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Ty Segall & Freedom Band at OLT Rivierenhof
OLT Rivierenhof Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 14
Palp Festival - Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Palp Festival - Ty Segall & Freedom Band at Martigny, Switzerland
Martigny, Switzerland Martigny, Switzerland
Aug 15
Ty Segall & Freedom Band, and Tesla Death Ray
Ty Segall & Freedom Band, and Tesla Death Ray at Mascotte
Mascotte Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura Festival
Paredes de Coura Festival at Paredes de Coura, PT
Paredes de Coura, PT Portugal, Europe
Aug 17
to
Aug 21
Cabaret Vert
Cabaret Vert at Square Bayard
Square Bayard Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
La Route Du Rock
La Route Du Rock at Le Fort de Saint Père
Le Fort de Saint Père Saint Père Marc En Poulet, Bretagne, France
Aug 17
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band, and Meatbodies
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band, and Meatbodies at Rapa Nui
Rapa Nui Zandvoort, NH, Netherlands
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Green Man Festival
Green Man Festival at Glanusk Park
Glanusk Park Brecon Beacons, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 23
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
CanelaParty
CanelaParty at Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos
Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos Torremolinos, Spain
Aug 24
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Magic Mirrors - Le Havre France
Magic Mirrors - Le Havre France Le Havre, Normandie, France
Aug 25
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Square Dom Bedos
Square Dom Bedos Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Aug 26
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Santana 27
Santana 27 Bilbo, PV, Spain
Nov 2
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Star Theater
Star Theater Portland, OR
Nov 5
Ty Segall and SOLO ACOUSTIC
Ty Segall and SOLO ACOUSTIC at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Nov 5
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 10
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 11
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 12
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at MOCAD
MOCAD Detroit, MI
Nov 13
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Club Cafe
Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 15
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Nov 15
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Nov 16
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Johnny Brenda's
Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA
Nov 18
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Nov 19
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 19
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 21
Ty Segall
Ty Segall at Hotel Vegas Austin
Hotel Vegas Austin Austin, TX
Jan 18
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at The Rechabite
The Rechabite Northbridge, WA, Australia
Jan 20
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Anglesea Memorial Hall
Anglesea Memorial Hall Anglesea, VIC, Australia
Jan 21
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jan 24
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at UOW UniBar
UOW UniBar Gwynneville, NSW, Australia
Jan 25
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jan 27
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Jan 28
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Miami Marketta
Miami Marketta Miami, QLD, Australia
Jan 29
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at The Northern
The Northern Byron Bay, NSW, Australia
Feb 1
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Meow
Meow Wellington, New Zealand
Feb 2
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at Hollywood Avondale
Hollywood Avondale Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 3
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band
Ty Segall & The Freedom Band at The Yard
The Yard Raglan, Waikato, New Zealand

We recommend following Ty Segall on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Ty plans to release a new album on July 22 titled Hello, Hi. Listen to the first two singles "Saturday Pt. 2" and the title track. For more, check out Ty Segall's Zumic artist page.

Ty Segall
Ty Segall
