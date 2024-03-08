View all results for 'alt'
Tye Tribbett Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Only One Night Tho' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2024

This week, gospel musician Tye Tribbett announced 2024 tour dates. This brings his upcoming number of concerts up to 22.

Billed as Only One Night Tho, twenty new shows are planned at theatres across North America in May and June. Tye Tribbett also has special Mother's Day Celebration concerts in Michigan and Maryland.

May 10
Mother's Day Celebration at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 11
Mother's Day Celebration at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
May 16
Tye Tribbett at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 17
Tye Tribbett at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
May 18
Tye Tribbett at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 19
Tye Tribbett at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 21
Tye Tribbett at Chrysler Hall
Chrysler Hall Norfolk, VA
May 23
Tye Tribbett at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 24
Tye Tribbett at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 26
Tye Tribbett at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, NC
May 28
Tye Tribbett at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
May 29
Tye Tribbett at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
May 31
Tye Tribbett at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Jun 1
Tye Tribbett at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 2
Tye Tribbett at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 4
Tye Tribbett at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 5
Tye Tribbett at Mershon Auditorium
Mershon Auditorium Columbus, OH
Jun 6
Tye Tribbett at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Jun 8
Tye Tribbett at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 9
Tye Tribbett at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 13
Tye Tribbett at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 14
Tye Tribbett at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
When do Tye Tribbett 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tye Tribbett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tye Tribbett's Zumic artist page.

