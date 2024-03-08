Tye Tribbett Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, gospel musician Tye Tribbett announced 2024 tour dates. This brings his upcoming number of concerts up to 22.

Billed as Only One Night Tho, twenty new shows are planned at theatres across North America in May and June. Tye Tribbett also has special Mother's Day Celebration concerts in Michigan and Maryland.

