Tye Tribbett Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, gospel musician Tye Tribbett announced 2024 tour dates. This brings his upcoming number of concerts up to 22.
Billed as Only One Night Tho, twenty new shows are planned at theatres across North America in May and June. Tye Tribbett also has special Mother's Day Celebration concerts in Michigan and Maryland.
Tye Tribbett Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Tye Tribbett All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 10
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 11
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
May 16
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 17
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
May 18
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 21
Chrysler Hall Norfolk, VA
May 23
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 24
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
May 26
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, NC
May 28
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
May 29
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
May 31
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Jun 1
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 2
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 4
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 5
Mershon Auditorium Columbus, OH
Jun 6
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Jun 8
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 9
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 13
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 14
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
When do Tye Tribbett 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tye Tribbett on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Tye Tribbett's Zumic artist page.