Tyler Childers Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Send in the Hounds' tour with big time openers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2022

Tyler Childers has announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Send in the Hounds — a nod to his most recent album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? — the newly planned shows are set at venues in the UK and America from February into September.

The tour includes 26 headlining concerts across the USA and a couple in London, England. Opening acts on select dates will be a talented bunch of country rockers including Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, The Marcus King Band, Margo Price, Charley Crockett, John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and / or Wayne Graham. See ticket links for the exact lineup in your town.

When do Tyler Childers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist begin November 16. American Express / Chase cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tyler Childers Tour Dates and Tickets

Tyler Childers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 10
Christmas Jam
Christmas Jam at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Feb 9
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 10
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Tyler Childers and Wayne Graham
Tyler Childers and Wayne Graham at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 15
to
Apr 16
Two Step Inn
Two Step Inn at San Gabriel Park
San Gabriel Park Georgetown, TX
Apr 20
Tyler Childers, John R. Miller, and Wayne Graham
Tyler Childers, John R. Miller, and Wayne Graham at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 22
Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, and Wayne Graham
Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, and Wayne Graham at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Apr 24
Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett
Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 26
Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett
Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 27
Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett
Tyler Childers and Charley Crockett at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 6
Tyler Childers and Miles Miller
Tyler Childers and Miles Miller at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 8
Tyler Childers, The Marcus King Band, and Miles Miller
Tyler Childers, The Marcus King Band, and Miles Miller at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 9
Tyler Childers, The Marcus King Band, and Miles Miller
Tyler Childers, The Marcus King Band, and Miles Miller at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 11
Tyler Childers and Miles Miller
Tyler Childers and Miles Miller at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 14
Tyler Childers and The Marcus King Band
Tyler Childers and The Marcus King Band at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 15
Tyler Childers and The Marcus King Band
Tyler Childers and The Marcus King Band at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 2
Tyler Childers and Elle King
Tyler Childers and Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 3
Tyler Childers and Elle King
Tyler Childers and Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 5
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 6
Tyler Childers and Margo Price
Tyler Childers and Margo Price at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 10
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Tyler Childers, Drive-By Truckers, and Abby Hamilton
Tyler Childers, Drive-By Truckers, and Abby Hamilton at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 13
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 15
Tyler Childers and S.G. Goodman
Tyler Childers and S.G. Goodman at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 16
Tyler Childers and S.G. Goodman
Tyler Childers and S.G. Goodman at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 18
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Aug 19
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 27
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Abby Hamilton at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 28
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Wayne Graham
Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Wayne Graham at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Tyler Childers on his social media accounts and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? was released on September 30. Closing out 2022, Tyler will be performing at the Christmas Jam in Asheville. For more, check out the Tyler Childers Zumic artist page.

artists
Tyler Childers
genres
Bluegrass Country Country Rock Folk Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers
