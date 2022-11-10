Tyler Childers Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tyler Childers has announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Send in the Hounds — a nod to his most recent album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? — the newly planned shows are set at venues in the UK and America from February into September.

The tour includes 26 headlining concerts across the USA and a couple in London, England. Opening acts on select dates will be a talented bunch of country rockers including Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, The Marcus King Band, Margo Price, Charley Crockett, John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and / or Wayne Graham. See ticket links for the exact lineup in your town.

When do Tyler Childers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist begin November 16. American Express / Chase cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tyler Childers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Tyler Childers on his social media accounts and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? was released on September 30. Closing out 2022, Tyler will be performing at the Christmas Jam in Asheville. For more, check out the Tyler Childers Zumic artist page.