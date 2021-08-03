View all results for 'alt'
Tyler, The Creator Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Arena tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2021

Hip hop star Tyler, The Creator has shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues from February into April. The opening acts on all dates will be an all-star cast featuring Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. As for this year, Tyler is scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas in November while Kali will perform at Mexico's Baja Beach festival in August.

When do Tyler, The Creator 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tyler, The Creator Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 13
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Tyler, The Creator All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Day N Vegas 2021
Day N Vegas 2021 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 11
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Feb 12
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 14
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Feb 16
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 18
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Feb 19
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Feb 20
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Feb 22
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Feb 24
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Feb 27
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Feb 28
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 3
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Mar 4
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Mar 6
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 7
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Mar 9
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Mar 11
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 12
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 13
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 16
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Mar 18
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 19
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Mar 20
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
Mar 23
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Mar 25
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Mar 27
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Mar 29
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 31
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Apr 1
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Apr 2
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Apr 4
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 7
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 8
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Orange Warsaw Festival 2022
Orange Warsaw Festival 2022 at Sluzewiec Racetrack
Sluzewiec Racetrack Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland

We recommend following Tyler, The Creator on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tyler, The Creator's Zumic artist page.

