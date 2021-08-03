Tyler, The Creator Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hip hop star Tyler, The Creator has shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues from February into April. The opening acts on all dates will be an all-star cast featuring Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. As for this year, Tyler is scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas in November while Kali will perform at Mexico's Baja Beach festival in August.

When do Tyler, The Creator 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tyler, The Creator All Tour Dates and Tickets

