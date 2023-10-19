View all results for 'alt'
U2 Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

11 new shows added at The Sphere
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2023

U2 are extending their Las Vegas residency.

Billed as U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, eleven shows have been added at the new venue to take place during January and February of 2024. The ongoing residency was previously scheduled to run into December of 2023.

When do U2 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

U2 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 20
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Nov 1
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Nov 3
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 6
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 13
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 15
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Jan 26
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Jan 31
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 2
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 7
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 9
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 15
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 17
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
U2 at Sphere
Sphere Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow U2 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, U2 shared a music video for the new song "Atomic City." For more, check out the U2 Zumic artist page.

