U2 Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

U2 are extending their Las Vegas residency.

Billed as U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, eleven shows have been added at the new venue to take place during January and February of 2024. The ongoing residency was previously scheduled to run into December of 2023.

When do U2 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

U2 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Earlier this month, U2 shared a music video for the new song "Atomic City." For more, check out the U2 Zumic artist page.