U2 Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Five Las Vegas shows for 'U2: UV Achtung Baby'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 24, 2023

Veteran rock band U2 have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere.

Five newly planned concerts are set in September and October at an innovative new venue called The Sphere located at The Venetian in Las Vegas. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Bono and Edge gave a tour of Sphere and discussed ideas behind the upcoming shows. These are the only concerts U2 have planned at this time, but Bono is in the midst of performances at the Beacon Theatre in NYC in conjunction with his new book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

When do U2 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The Verified Fan on-sale begins April 27, and the general public on-sale begins April 28. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on April 26. Presales are currently underway for U2 subscribers. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

U2 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
U2 at MSG Sphere Las Vegas
MSG Sphere Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
U2 at MSG Sphere Las Vegas
MSG Sphere Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
U2 at MSG Sphere Las Vegas
MSG Sphere Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 7
U2 at MSG Sphere Las Vegas
MSG Sphere Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
U2 at MSG Sphere Las Vegas
MSG Sphere Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

