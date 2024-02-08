UB40 Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

UB40 added 2024 tour dates, and will be celebrating 45 years as a band with their upcoming album UB45.

After the release of UB45 on April 19, the Red Red Wine Tour is planned at venues across North America in July and August. Opening acts on select dates include The English Beat, Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World, and / or Fastest Land Animal. These are in addition to UB40's previously announced UK and Europe dates to be held in November and December.

UB40 All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do UB40 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UB45. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow UB40 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out UB40's Zumic artist page.