UB40 Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

UB40 added 2024 tour dates, and will be celebrating 45 years as a band with their upcoming album UB45.
After the release of UB45 on April 19, the Red Red Wine Tour is planned at venues across North America in July and August. Opening acts on select dates include The English Beat, Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World, and / or Fastest Land Animal. These are in addition to UB40's previously announced UK and Europe dates to be held in November and December.
UB40 All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 1
to
May 6
Montpellier Gardens
Cheltenham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mashantucket, CT
Jul 10
Bergen Performing Arts Center - Drapkin Family Cabaret Room
Englewood, NJ
Jul 11
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Jul 12
The Capitol Theatre - Flint
Flint, MI
Jul 13
Rhythm City Casino Resort
Davenport, IA
Jul 21
Emerald Queen Casino
Tacoma, WA
Jul 25
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Jul 26
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
Cabazon, CA
Jul 27
Star Of The Desert Arena
Primm, NV
Aug 2
Chumash Casino
Santa Ynez, CA
Aug 3
The Park At Wild Horse Pass
Chandler, AZ
Aug 5
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
Santa Fe, NM
Aug 8
Coachman Park
Clearwater, FL
Aug 9
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Aug 10
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Aug 11
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Nov 1
OVO Arena
London , England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
M&S Bank Arena
Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Utilita Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 30
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 1
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
When do UB40 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is UB45. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow UB40 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
