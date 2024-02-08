View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

UB40 Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reggae pop across North American and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2024

UB40 added 2024 tour dates, and will be celebrating 45 years as a band with their upcoming album UB45.

After the release of UB45 on April 19, the Red Red Wine Tour is planned at venues across North America in July and August. Opening acts on select dates include The English Beat, Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World, and / or Fastest Land Animal. These are in addition to UB40's previously announced UK and Europe dates to be held in November and December.

UB40 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 2
UB40 and Fastest Land Animal at Sony Hall
Sony Hall New York, NY
Jul 10
UB40 at Bergen Performing Arts Center - Drapkin Family Cabaret Room
Bergen Performing Arts Center - Drapkin Family Cabaret Room Englewood, NJ

UB40 All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 1
to
May 6
Cheltenham Jazz Festival at Montpellier Gardens
Montpellier Gardens Cheltenham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
UB40 and Fastest Land Animal at Sony Hall
Sony Hall New York, NY
Jul 3
UB40 at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Jul 5
UB40 at Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Jul 10
UB40 at Bergen Performing Arts Center - Drapkin Family Cabaret Room
Bergen Performing Arts Center - Drapkin Family Cabaret Room Englewood, NJ
Jul 11
UB40 and Maxi Priest at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Jul 12
UB40 at The Capitol Theatre - Flint
The Capitol Theatre - Flint Flint, MI
Jul 13
UB40 at Rhythm City Casino Resort
Rhythm City Casino Resort Davenport, IA
Jul 21
UB40, Maxi Priest, and Inner Circle at Emerald Queen Casino
Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma, WA
Jul 25
UB40 at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jul 26
UB40 at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa Cabazon, CA
Jul 27
UB40, Inner Circle, and Third World at Star Of The Desert Arena
Star Of The Desert Arena Primm, NV
Aug 2
UB40 at Chumash Casino
Chumash Casino Santa Ynez, CA
Aug 3
UB40 at The Park At Wild Horse Pass
The Park At Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Aug 5
UB40 at The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company Santa Fe, NM
Aug 8
UB40, The English Beat, and Maxi Priest at Coachman Park
Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Aug 9
UB40, The English Beat, and Maxi Priest at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Aug 10
UB40, The English Beat, and Maxi Priest at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 11
UB40 at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Nov 1
UB40 and Soul II Soul at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
UB40 and Soul II Soul at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
UB40 and Soul II Soul at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 9
UB40 and Soul II Soul at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
UB40 and Soul II Soul at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
UB40 and Soul II Soul at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 21
UB40 and Soul II Soul at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
UB40 and Soul II Soul at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
UB40 at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 30
UB40 at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 1
UB40 at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
When do UB40 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UB45. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow UB40 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out UB40's Zumic artist page.

1
253
artists
UB40
genres
Dub Reggae Pop Reggae
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist UB40
UB40
Jul
2
UB40 and Fastest Land Animal
Sony Hall New York, NY
Jul
10
UB40
Bergen Performing Arts Center - Drapkin Family Cabaret Room Englewood, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart