UMI Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tierra Umi Wilson, who goes by the name UMI, has announced her first tour dates of 2022. In conjunction with her upcoming album, Forest In The City, the newly planned shows are in May and June at mid-size venues coast to coast.

This will be the first headlining tour of UMI's up-and-coming career. The 23-year-old singer has released a number of EP's and singles since 2017, showcasing a rare ability to combine classic jazzy soul with cutting edge electronic R&B. Forest In The City will be her first full-length album.

UMI All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do UMI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardholders, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following UMI on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out UMI's Zumic artist page.