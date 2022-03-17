View all results for 'alt'
UMI Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows across America
Published March 17, 2022

Tierra Umi Wilson, who goes by the name UMI, has announced her first tour dates of 2022. In conjunction with her upcoming album, Forest In The City, the newly planned shows are in May and June at mid-size venues coast to coast.

This will be the first headlining tour of UMI's up-and-coming career. The 23-year-old singer has released a number of EP's and singles since 2017, showcasing a rare ability to combine classic jazzy soul with cutting edge electronic R&B. Forest In The City will be her first full-length album.

UMI All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
UMI
UMI at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
May 30
UMI
UMI at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Jun 1
UMI
UMI at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Jun 3
UMI
UMI at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Jun 6
UMI
UMI at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 9
UMI
UMI at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jun 10
UMI
UMI at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
UMI
UMI at Antones
Antones Austin, TX
Jun 13
UMI
UMI at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jun 14
UMI
UMI at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 16
UMI
UMI at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jun 18
UMI
UMI at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jun 20
UMI
UMI at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
UMI
UMI at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 24
UMI
UMI at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Jun 26
UMI
UMI at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Jun 28
UMI
UMI at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jun 29
UMI
UMI at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Aug 20
UMI
UMI at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
When do UMI 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardholders, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following UMI on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out UMI's Zumic artist page.

