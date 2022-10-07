View all results for 'alt'
Umphrey's McGee Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Years in Georgia, celebrating 25 years
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 7, 2022

Jamband veterans Umphrey's McGee have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule, billed as the umXXV Anniversary Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at venues across America from January into March, including multiple nights in Washington DC, New York, Minneapolis, and Aspen. These new dates are in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary, having formed in 1998. The opening acts on select dates will be Neighbor or Doom Flamingo.

UM will ring in 2023 with shows in Atlanta on December 30 and 31. The band also have three headlining events scheduled in late April.

When do Umphrey's McGee 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin as early as October 11. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Umphrey's McGee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Umphrey's McGee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Dec 31
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jan 12
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 13
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 14
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 15
Umphrey's McGee and Neighbor
Umphrey's McGee and Neighbor at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Jan 26
Umphrey's McGee and Doom Flamingo
Umphrey's McGee and Doom Flamingo at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Jan 27
Umphrey's McGee and Doom Flamingo
Umphrey's McGee and Doom Flamingo at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jan 28
Umphrey's McGee and Doom Flamingo
Umphrey's McGee and Doom Flamingo at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jan 29
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 2
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 3
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 4
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 6
to
Feb 12
Jam Cruise 2023
Jam Cruise 2023 at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL
Feb 22
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 23
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
Feb 24
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 25
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 2
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Mar 3
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Mar 4
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 5
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 10
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 11
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 12
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Apr 28
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 29
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA
Apr 30
Umphrey's McGee
Umphrey's McGee at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL

We recommend following Umphrey's McGee on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Umphrey's McGee Zumic artist page.

