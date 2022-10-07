Umphrey's McGee Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband veterans Umphrey's McGee have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule, billed as the umXXV Anniversary Tour.

The newly planned shows are set at venues across America from January into March, including multiple nights in Washington DC, New York, Minneapolis, and Aspen. These new dates are in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary, having formed in 1998. The opening acts on select dates will be Neighbor or Doom Flamingo.

UM will ring in 2023 with shows in Atlanta on December 30 and 31. The band also have three headlining events scheduled in late April.

When do Umphrey's McGee 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin as early as October 11. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Umphrey's McGee All Tour Dates and Tickets

