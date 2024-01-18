Umphrey's McGee Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband vets Umphrey's McGee added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

New concerts are scheduled in April and May with stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri. The band is currently on tour on the East Coast with a show in New Jersey and three concerts in the NYC area.

When do Umphrey's McGee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Umphrey’s McGee All Tour Dates and Tickets

