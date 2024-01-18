View all results for 'alt'
Umphrey's McGee Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Going strong in 2024
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2024

Jamband vets Umphrey's McGee added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

New concerts are scheduled in April and May with stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri. The band is currently on tour on the East Coast with a show in New Jersey and three concerts in the NYC area.

When do Umphrey's McGee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Umphrey's McGee Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Umphrey’s McGee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 20
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 21
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Jan 31
Umphrey’s McGee at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Feb 1
Umphrey’s McGee at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 2
Umphrey’s McGee at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 3
Umphrey’s McGee at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 7
Umphrey’s McGee at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
Feb 8
Umphrey’s McGee at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Feb 9
Umphrey’s McGee at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
Feb 10
Umphrey’s McGee at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 14
Umphrey’s McGee at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 15
Umphrey’s McGee at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 16
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Feb 17
Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Umphrey’s McGee at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Mar 8
Umphrey’s McGee at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 9
Umphrey’s McGee at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 10
Umphrey’s McGee at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 14
Umphrey’s McGee at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Mar 15
Umphrey’s McGee at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 16
Umphrey’s McGee at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 17
Umphrey’s McGee at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 19
Umphrey’s McGee at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Mar 21
Umphrey’s McGee at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Mar 22
Umphrey’s McGee at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 23
Umphrey’s McGee at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Mar 24
Umphrey’s McGee at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 10
Umphrey’s McGee at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Apr 11
Umphrey’s McGee at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 12
Umphrey’s McGee at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 13
Umphrey’s McGee at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 18
Umphrey’s McGee at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Apr 19
Umphrey’s McGee at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Apr 20
Umphrey’s McGee at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 21
Umphrey’s McGee at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 24
Umphrey’s McGee at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Apr 25
Umphrey’s McGee at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Apr 26
Umphrey’s McGee at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Rescheduled
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 27
Umphrey’s McGee at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 16
Umphrey’s McGee at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
May 17
Umphrey’s McGee at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
May 17
to
May 18
Greenbelt Music Festival at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Umphrey's McGee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Umphrey's McGee Zumic artist page.

artists
Umphrey’s McGee
genres
Jamband Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Umphrey’s McGee
Umphrey’s McGee
Jan
20
Umphrey’s McGee
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan
21
Umphrey’s McGee
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
