Umphrey's McGee Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband vets Umphrey's McGee added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
New concerts are scheduled in April and May with stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri. The band is currently on tour on the East Coast with a show in New Jersey and three concerts in the NYC area.
When do Umphrey's McGee 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Umphrey’s McGee All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 19
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Jan 20
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Jan 21
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Jan 31
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Feb 3
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Feb 7
Bluebird Nightclub
Bloomington, IN
Feb 8
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Feb 9
MegaCorp Pavilion
Newport, KY
Feb 10
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Feb 14
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Feb 15
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Feb 16
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 17
Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Penn's Peak
Jim Thorpe, PA
Mar 14
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Mar 15
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 16
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 19
Treefort Music Hall
Boise, ID
Mar 21
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV
Mar 22
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Mar 23
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 24
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Apr 10
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
Green Bay, WI
Apr 12
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 13
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 18
The Windjammer
Isle of Palms, SC
Apr 19
The Windjammer
Isle of Palms, SC
Apr 20
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Apr 21
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Apr 24
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Apr 25
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Apr 26
Rescheduled
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Apr 27
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
May 16
JJ's Live
Fayetteville, AR
May 17
Grinders KC
Kansas City, MO
May 17
to
May 18
Horizon Events Center - IA
Clive, IA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Umphrey's McGee on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Umphrey's McGee Zumic artist page.