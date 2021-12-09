Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard-edged psychedelic rockers Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from March into April. The opening act will be a like-minded hard-rocking trio called King Buffalo. After the headlining American gigs, Uncle Acid will support Ghost for 20+ shows on their European tour beginning in early April.

When do Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

