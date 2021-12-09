View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows + supporting Ghost
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 9, 2021

Hard-edged psychedelic rockers Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from March into April. The opening act will be a like-minded hard-rocking trio called King Buffalo. After the headlining American gigs, Uncle Acid will support Ghost for 20+ shows on their European tour beginning in early April.

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 2
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 3
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 4
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 5
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 7
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 8
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Mar 11
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 12
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 13
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 15
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 16
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 17
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 18
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Mar 21
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 22
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 23
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 26
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 27
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Mar 29
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 2
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 3
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Apr 9
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Genting Arena
Genting Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at RTM Stage
RTM Stage Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Apr 18
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at ACCOR ARENA
ACCOR ARENA Paris, IDF, France
Apr 19
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Apr 21
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Arena Leipzig
Arena Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Apr 22
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 24
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Tipsport Arena
Tipsport Arena Prague, Czechia
Apr 27
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Uros Live Monitoimiareena
Uros Live Monitoimiareena Tampere, Finland
Apr 29
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Ericsson Globe
Ericsson Globe Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 30
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 1
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Malmö Arena
Malmö Arena Malmö, Sweden
May 3
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
May 5
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 7
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 8
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
May 11
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 13
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 15
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at TUI Arena
TUI Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
May 16
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
May 18
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, and Twin Temple at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, HU, Hungary
When do Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

We recommend following Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats Zumic artist page.

2
139
artists
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
genres
Hard Rock Psychedelic Hard Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Mar
1
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and King Buffalo
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 4, 2020
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Rock Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
1
553
image for article King Diamond Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 19, 2019
King Diamond Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Metal Psychedelic Rock Rock Idle Hands King Diamond Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
2
1366
Back to top
seating chart