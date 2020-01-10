"Underneath" - Code Orange [YouTube Music Video]

Code Orange have shared a music video for the title track and first single from their next album, Underneath. Watch and listen above, courtesy of the band's YouTube.

The song "Underneath" features Code Orange's hardcore-meets-industrial-metal style with more electronic production than their previous work. Reba Meyer's soaring vocals play well in the dual-vocalist attack with Eric "Shade" Balderose. Crushing drums, haunting guitar riffs, and electronic percussion continues to push and experiment with the band's sound.

Directed by Max Moore, the intense video shows each band member, except the drummer, performing the song in an institution that has some similarities to the government facility in Stranger Things and some kind of fucked up mental institution.

Underneath is scheduled for release on March 13, 2020.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Code Orange Zumic artist page.