Underoath and The Ghost Inside Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock bands Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates with We Came As Romans and Better Lovers as opening acts.

The newly planned summer co-headlining shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. Better Lovers are a newly formed band featuring former members from Every Time I Die, Fit for an Autopsy, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

When do Underoath and The Ghost Inside 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LETGO. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Underoath All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Underoath and The Ghost Inside on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for Better Lovers' new song, "30 Under 13." For more, check out the Underoath and The Ghost Inside Zumic artist pages.