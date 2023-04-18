View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Underoath and The Ghost Inside Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with We Came As Romans and Better Lovers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 18, 2023

Hard rock bands Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates with We Came As Romans and Better Lovers as opening acts.

The newly planned summer co-headlining shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in July and August. Better Lovers are a newly formed band featuring former members from Every Time I Die, Fit for an Autopsy, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

When do Underoath and The Ghost Inside 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LETGO. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Underoath Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 27
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Underoath All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South
Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North
Slam Dunk Festival North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
Motionless In White and The Ghost Inside
Motionless In White and The Ghost Inside at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Jera On Air
Jera On Air at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro Viveiro, Spain
Jul 2
Reality Bites Fest
Reality Bites Fest at Garage Saarbrücken
Garage Saarbrücken Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Jul 5
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Crown The Empire
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Crown The Empire at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 6
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Crown The Empire
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Crown The Empire at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Fajtfest 2023
Fajtfest 2023 at Fajtfest
Fajtfest Velké Meziříčí, Kraj Vysočina, Czechia
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
FajtFest
FajtFest at Velké Meziříčí, Czech Republic
Velké Meziříčí, Czech Republic Czech Republic, Europe
Jul 8
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 9
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Jul 11
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 12
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Westfair Amphitheater
Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, Iowa
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Upheaval Festival
Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park
Belknap Park Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 16
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jul 17
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Jul 19
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Jul 21
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jul 22
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at Sharkey's Summer Stage
Sharkey's Summer Stage Liverpool, NY
Jul 23
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 24
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 27
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 28
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Jul 29
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 30
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Aug 1
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Aug 3
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Aug 4
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Sunset Cove Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Aug 5
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 6
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 8
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Aug 10
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Aug 11
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Aug 12
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Aug 14
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Aug 15
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Aug 18
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Aug 19
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, and We Came As Romans at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
Ohio Is For Lovers Festival
Ohio Is For Lovers Festival at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Underoath and The Ghost Inside on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for Better Lovers' new song, "30 Under 13." For more, check out the Underoath and The Ghost Inside Zumic artist pages.

1
182
artists
The Ghost Inside Underoath
genres
Hardcore Punk Hard Rock Heavy metal Melodic Metalcore Metalcore Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Ghost Inside
The Ghost Inside
image for artist Underoath
Underoath
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Underoath Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 15, 2022
Underoath Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Emo Rock Metalcore Post-Hardcore Rock Underoath
1
454
image for article Underoath Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 17, 2021
Underoath Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Underoath
2
1367
image for article Korn & Alice in Chains Set 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 25, 2019
Korn & Alice in Chains Set 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Alt Metal Grunge Metal Nu Metal Rock Alice in Chains Ho99o9 Korn The Fever 333 Underoath
2
2851
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart