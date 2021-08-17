Underoath Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metalcore megastars Underoath are gearing up for a busy year ahead. The Florida natives have announced North American tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album Voyeurist, scheduled for release on January 14. The newly announced shows from February into March feature formidable opening acts As I Lay Dying and Spiritbox, so get there early and stay late. Before the Voyeurist Tour, Underoath will rock fans at three festivals this September: Blue Ridge Rock, Furnace, and Rebel Rock.

In concerts like these, there is sure to be lots of closeness and droplets. Considering that the Delta variant of the Coronavirus has created a fourth wave of the spread that could be worse than the third wave of the disease, it is more important than ever to be vaccinated. As a friendly reminder, it's not too late to get a safe and free COVID vaccine near you. You want to get rocked by Underoath, you don't want to get buried by an undertaker.

When do Underoath 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, As I Lay Dying fan club, Spiritbox fan club, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Underoath All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Underoath on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Underoath has shared two songs from the upcoming album, "Hallelujah" and "Damn Excuses." For more, check out Underoath's Zumic artist page.