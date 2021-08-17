View all results for 'alt'
Underoath Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trips with Every Time I Die & Spiritbox
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published August 17, 2021

Metalcore megastars Underoath are gearing up for a busy year ahead. The Florida natives have announced North American tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album Voyeurist, scheduled for release on January 14. The newly announced shows from February into March feature formidable opening acts As I Lay Dying and Spiritbox, so get there early and stay late. Before the Voyeurist Tour, Underoath will rock fans at three festivals this September: Blue Ridge Rock, Furnace, and Rebel Rock.

In concerts like these, there is sure to be lots of closeness and droplets. Considering that the Delta variant of the Coronavirus has created a fourth wave of the spread that could be worse than the third wave of the disease, it is more important than ever to be vaccinated. As a friendly reminder, it's not too late to get a safe and free COVID vaccine near you. You want to get rocked by Underoath, you don't want to get buried by an undertaker.

When do Underoath 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, As I Lay Dying fan club, Spiritbox fan club, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Underoath Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 17
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Underoath All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Blue Ridge Rock Fest at Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater Danville, VA
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Rebel Rock Festival
Rebel Rock Festival at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Feb 18
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Feb 19
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Feb 20
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Feb 23
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 24
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 25
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 26
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 28
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 1
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 4
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 5
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 7
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 8
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Radius Chicago
Radius Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 9
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 11
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 12
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 13
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Mar 14
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 15
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 17
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 18
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 19
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 20
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Mar 22
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 23
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 25
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox
Underoath, Every Time I Die, and Spiritbox at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

We recommend following Underoath on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Underoath has shared two songs from the upcoming album, "Hallelujah" and "Damn Excuses." For more, check out Underoath's Zumic artist page.

