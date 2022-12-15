Underoath Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Florida rockers Underoath have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Blind Obedience.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in March and April. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Periphery and Loathe. Twenty-four new dates have been scheduled at this time. Before heading off on this stretch, Underoath have a February festival performance at HeartSupport Fest, and following the run, a May performance at Slam Dunk South and North festivals in England.

When do Underoath 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLINDOBEDIENCE⁣. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

