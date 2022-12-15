View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Underoath Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blind Obedience' tour with Periphery and Loathe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2022

Florida rockers Underoath have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Blind Obedience.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in March and April. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Periphery and Loathe. Twenty-four new dates have been scheduled at this time. Before heading off on this stretch, Underoath have a February festival performance at HeartSupport Fest, and following the run, a May performance at Slam Dunk South and North festivals in England.

When do Underoath 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BLINDOBEDIENCE⁣. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Underoath Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 5
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Underoath All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 18
to
Feb 19
HeartSupport Fest
HeartSupport Fest at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Mar 3
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 4
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Mar 5
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Mar 7
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 8
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 10
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Mar 11
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 13
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 14
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 15
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 17
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Cotillion Ballroom
Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, KS
Mar 18
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 20
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Mar 21
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 23
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Mar 24
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 25
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Mar 27
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Mar 29
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 31
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 1
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at The Hall Little Rock
The Hall Little Rock Little Rock, AR
Apr 2
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe
Underoath, Periphery, and Loathe at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South 2023
Slam Dunk Festival South 2023 at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North 2023
Slam Dunk Festival North 2023 at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Underoath on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Underoath's Zumic artist page.

1
108
artists
Underoath
genres
Emo Rock Metalcore Post-Hardcore Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Underoath
Underoath
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Underoath Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 17, 2021
Underoath Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Underoath
2
1283
image for article Korn & Alice in Chains Set 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 25, 2019
Korn & Alice in Chains Set 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Alt Metal Grunge Metal Nu Metal Rock Alice in Chains Ho99o9 Korn The Fever 333 Underoath
2
2767
image for article Bring Me The Horizon Sets 2017 Tour Dates With Underoath and Beartooth: Ticket Presale Code Info
November 7, 2016
Bring Me The Horizon Sets 2017 Tour Dates With Underoath and Bear...
Tickets Metal Beartooth Bring Me The Horizon Underoath Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Broomfield, CO Chicago, IL Dallas, TX Detroit, MI Kansas City, MO Las Vegas, NV Lowell, MA Montreal, QC New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Phoenix, AZ San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA St. Louis, MO
1
1570
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart