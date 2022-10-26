View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25 shows across America and UK; new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2022

Psychedelic indie rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced 2023 tour dates.

Twenty-five shows are planned with a North American leg from March into April and a UK tour in May and June. This marks the band's first extensive tour since 2019.

When do Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 13
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 14
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Unknown Mortal Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 22
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 25
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 27
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 28
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 31
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 1
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Apr 2
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 4
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 5
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Apr 6
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 7
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 8
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Apr 10
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 11
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 13
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 14
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 18
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 21
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 22
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 30
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
May 31
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

We recommend following Unknown Mortal Orchestra on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (left sidebar), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, UMO released a new song titled "I Killed Captain Cook." In a post on social media, songwriter Ruban Nielson shared insight about the track:

I wrote this song for my mother who is a legendary hula dancer and native Hawaiian. The song is about the death of the English explorer James Cook who was killed in Hawaii after attempting to kidnap a Hawaiian chief. I made the video with my super 8 camera, my mum, my daughter, and I went to the beach at Keaukaha in Hilo, Hawaii where mum interpreted the song in her language of hula. After some light warm rain I ran my camera and captured this moment. Hope you enjoy it.

For more, check out Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Zumic artist page.

1
196
artists
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
genres
Alt Rock Garage Rock Indie Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Apr
13
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr
14
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Shakedown Street" - Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Grateful Dead Cover) [YouTube Music Video]
August 11, 2016
"Shakedown Street" - Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Grateful Dead Cove...
Music Psychedelic Rock Grateful Dead Unknown Mortal Orchestra Official Music Video
1
927
image for article "Day of the Dead" - Grateful Dead Tribute Compilation by Indie Artists and 4AD [Official Full Album Stream]
May 23, 2016
"Day of the Dead" - Grateful Dead Tribute Compilation by Indie Ar...
Music Americana Blues Rock Classic Rock Electro Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk Jamband Psychedelic Rock Angel Olsen Béla Fleck Bill Callahan Bob Weir Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Bruce Hornsby bryce dessner Caroline Shaw Cass McCombs Charles Bradley Courtney Barnett Fucked Up Grateful Dead Hiss Golden Messenger Jenny Lewis Jim James J Mascis Joe Russo's Almost Dead Kurt Vile Lee Ranaldo Lisa Hannigan Little Scream Local Natives LP Lucinda Williams Lucius Luluc Moses Sumney orchestra baobab Perfume Genius Phosphorescent Real Estate Richard Reed Parry Sam Amidon Sharon Van Etten Shura So Percussion stargaze Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks Tal National The Flaming Lips The Lone Bellow The National The Tallest Man On Earth The War on Drugs This Is The Kit Tim Hecker Unknown Mortal Orchestra Wilco Xylouris White yMusic Full Album Stream Remix / Alternate Version San Francisco, CA Anohni Binki Shapiro Christopher Bear Daniel Rossen DeYarmond Edison Ed Droste Kodiak Blue MAN FOREVER Marijuana Deathsquads Menahan Street Band Mina Tindle Mumford & Sons Nightfall of Diamonds The Rileys The Walkmen Winston Marshall
1
1623
image for article Listen to 4AD's "Day of the Dead" Grateful Dead Covers by Indie Rockers [YouTube Official Audio Playlist]
March 24, 2016
Listen to 4AD's "Day of the Dead" Grateful Dead Covers by Indie R...
Music Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Bruce Hornsby Courtney Barnett Grateful Dead Jenny Lewis Justin Vernon Phosphorescent Sharon Van Etten The National The War on Drugs Unknown Mortal Orchestra Athens, GA Brooklyn, NY Cincinnati, OH EP Melbourne, AU Philadelphia, PA Playlist Remix / Alternate Version San Francisco Bay Area, CA Williamsburg, VA Wisconsin DeYarmond Edison Pefume Genius
1
1406
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart