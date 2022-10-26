Unknown Mortal Orchestra Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic indie rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced 2023 tour dates.

Twenty-five shows are planned with a North American leg from March into April and a UK tour in May and June. This marks the band's first extensive tour since 2019.

When do Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

This week, UMO released a new song titled "I Killed Captain Cook." In a post on social media, songwriter Ruban Nielson shared insight about the track:

I wrote this song for my mother who is a legendary hula dancer and native Hawaiian. The song is about the death of the English explorer James Cook who was killed in Hawaii after attempting to kidnap a Hawaiian chief. I made the video with my super 8 camera, my mum, my daughter, and I went to the beach at Keaukaha in Hilo, Hawaii where mum interpreted the song in her language of hula. After some light warm rain I ran my camera and captured this moment. Hope you enjoy it.

