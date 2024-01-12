Upon A Burning Body Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Upon A Burning Body announced 2024 tour dates. They will be "Heading back to some places we haven't played in a long time!" as shared on a post on their social media

New concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from late March into late April. The opening acts for the new shows will be The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front.

Upon A Burning Body All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Upon A Burning Body 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each ticket is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the date you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Upon A Burning Body on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Upon A Burning Body's Zumic artist page.