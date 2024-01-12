View all results for 'alt'
Upon A Burning Body Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

25+ shows for metal outfit
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 12, 2024

This week, Upon A Burning Body announced 2024 tour dates. They will be "Heading back to some places we haven't played in a long time!" as shared on a post on their social media

New concerts are scheduled at North American venues coast to coast from late March into late April. The opening acts for the new shows will be The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front.

Upon A Burning Body All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 28
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Jake's Backroom
Jake's Backroom Lubbock, TX
Mar 29
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 30
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Apr 1
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Sinwave
Sinwave Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Brick by Brick
Brick by Brick San Diego, CA
Apr 4
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Neck of the Woods
Neck of the Woods San Francisco, CA
Apr 5
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Bossanova
Bossanova Portland, OR
Apr 6
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Apr 7
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Ray's Golden Lion
Ray's Golden Lion Richland, WA
Apr 9
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 10
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at HQ
HQ Denver, CO
Apr 11
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Apr 12
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at The WC Social Club
The WC Social Club West Chicago, IL
Apr 13
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at The Sanctuary-Detroit
The Sanctuary-Detroit Hamtramck, MI
Apr 14
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 16
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Fairmount Theatre
Fairmount Theatre Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 17
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at La Source de la Martiniere
La Source de la Martiniere Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 18
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Empire Underground
Empire Underground Albany, NY
Apr 19
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Lovedraft's Brewing Co. Mechanicsburg, PA
Apr 20
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Apr 21
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at The Meadows
The Meadows Brooklyn, NY
Apr 23
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Hangar 1819
Hangar 1819 Greensboro, NC
Apr 24
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at New Brookland Tavern - Columbia
New Brookland Tavern - Columbia Columbia, SC
Apr 25
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at The Orpheum - Tampa
The Orpheum - Tampa Tampa, FL
Apr 26
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Conduit
Conduit Winter Park, FL
Apr 27
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Apr 28
Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, VCTMS, and Hollow Front at The Mill at Cannery Hall
The Mill at Cannery Hall Nashville, TN
When do Upon A Burning Body 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each ticket is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the date you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Upon A Burning Body on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Upon A Burning Body's Zumic artist page.

