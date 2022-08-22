View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Usher Extends 2022-2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

42 shows at the Park MGM
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2022

This week, Usher added dates to his 2022-2023 Las Vegas concert residency.

Twenty-five newly announced shows are set from March into July at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. This brings Usher's total number of performances under the bright lights of Las Vegas to 42. Last year, the Pop / R&B star did a 12-show Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The only other scheduled Usher performance is at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana next month.

When do Usher 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 26. Presales for Citi cardholders begin August 23. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Usher All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 31
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 4
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 9
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Global Citizen Festival Ghana
Global Citizen Festival Ghana at Black Star Square
Black Star Square Accra, Greater Accra Region, Ghana
Oct 12
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 17
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 19
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 26
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jun 28
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 1
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 2
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 4
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 7
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 8
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 12
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 14
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV
Jul 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live
Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Usher on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Usher's Zumic artist page.

1
154
artists
Usher
genres
Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Usher
Usher
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Usher Extends 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 23, 2022
Usher Extends 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Usher
2
1648
image for article "and the Anonymous Nobody..." - De La Soul [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
September 14, 2016
"and the Anonymous Nobody..." - De La Soul [Full Album Stream + Z...
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop 2 Chainz Damon Albarn David Byrne De La Soul Jill Scott Little Dragon New York Pete Rock Snoop Dogg Usher Full Album Stream Long Island, NY LP Dave Palmer Davey Chegwidden David Goldblatt Ethan Phillips Jordan Katz Joshua Matthew Lopez Kaveh Rastegar Money Mark Supa Dave West
1
1632
image for article "Chains" - Usher ft Nas & Bibi Bourelly [YouTube Official Music Video]
February 2, 2016
"Chains" - Usher ft Nas & Bibi Bourelly [YouTube Official Music V...
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop Nas Usher Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA New York, NY Official Music Video Bibi Bourelly
1
1003
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart