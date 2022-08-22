Usher Extends 2022-2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Usher added dates to his 2022-2023 Las Vegas concert residency.

Twenty-five newly announced shows are set from March into July at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. This brings Usher's total number of performances under the bright lights of Las Vegas to 42. Last year, the Pop / R&B star did a 12-show Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The only other scheduled Usher performance is at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana next month.

When do Usher 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 26. Presales for Citi cardholders begin August 23. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Usher on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

