Usher Extends 2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Usher added dates to his 2023 Las Vegas concert residency.

Three new shows are in February and March at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. This brings Usher's total number of performances under the bright lights of Las Vegas to 27. Last year, the Pop / R&B star did a 12-show Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When do Usher 2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 23. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin December 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Ticketmaster presale password is TMUSHER. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Usher on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

