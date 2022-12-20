View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Usher Extends 2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

27 shows at the Park MGM
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2022

This week, Usher added dates to his 2023 Las Vegas concert residency.

Three new shows are in February and March at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. This brings Usher's total number of performances under the bright lights of Las Vegas to 27. Last year, the Pop / R&B star did a 12-show Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When do Usher 2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 23. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin December 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Ticketmaster presale password is TMUSHER. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Usher All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 24
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 3
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 17
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 19
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 26
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 28
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 1
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 2
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 4
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 7
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 8
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 12
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 14
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Usher on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Usher's Zumic artist page.

2
1426
artists
Usher
genres
Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Usher
Usher
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Usher Extends 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 23, 2022
Usher Extends 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Usher
2
1878
image for article "and the Anonymous Nobody..." - De La Soul [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
September 14, 2016
"and the Anonymous Nobody..." - De La Soul [Full Album Stream + Z...
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop 2 Chainz Damon Albarn David Byrne De La Soul Jill Scott Little Dragon LP New York Pete Rock Snoop Dogg Usher Full Album Stream Long Island, NY Dave Palmer Davey Chegwidden David Goldblatt Ethan Phillips Jordan Katz Joshua Matthew Lopez Kaveh Rastegar Money Mark Supa Dave West
1
1761
image for article "Chains" - Usher ft Nas & Bibi Bourelly [YouTube Official Music Video]
February 2, 2016
"Chains" - Usher ft Nas & Bibi Bourelly [YouTube Official Music V...
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop Nas Usher Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA New York, NY Official Music Video Bibi Bourelly
1
1074
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart