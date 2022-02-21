Usher Plans 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Usher has announced 23 concert dates for a 2022 Las Vegas residency.

The newly announced shows are set at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM from July into October. Usher's only other scheduled performance is at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas this May. Last year, the pop star did a 12-show Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When do Usher 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins February 25. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, SiriusXM, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Usher All Tour Dates and Tickets

