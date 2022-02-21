View all results for 'alt'
Usher Plans 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

23 shows at the Park MGM
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2022

Usher has announced 23 concert dates for a 2022 Las Vegas residency.

The newly announced shows are set at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM from July into October. Usher's only other scheduled performance is at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas this May. Last year, the pop star did a 12-show Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When do Usher 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins February 25. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, SiriusXM, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Usher All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 14
to
May 15
Lovers & Friends Music Festival
Lovers & Friends Music Festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Jul 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 16
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 20
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 23
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 27
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 29
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 30
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 31
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 4
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 9
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 15
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Usher
Usher at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Usher on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

