Usher Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With his Super Bowl Halftime Show scheduled for this Sunday — the most watched live music performance in the world every year — R&B star Usher announced 2024 tour dates billed as Past Present Future. He's also got a new album out on February 9 titled Coming Home. Yeah!

The concert tour is scheduled at North American arenas coast to coast from August into late October. Usher will stay and perform multiple nights in Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago. More dates around the world will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Usher 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 12. Presales for Citi cardholders and Verizon Up begin February 7. Artist, American Express cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Usher All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Usher on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Usher's Zumic artist page.