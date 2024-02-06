View all results for 'alt'
Usher Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 6, 2024

With his Super Bowl Halftime Show scheduled for this Sunday — the most watched live music performance in the world every year — R&B star Usher announced 2024 tour dates billed as Past Present Future. He's also got a new album out on February 9 titled Coming Home. Yeah!

The concert tour is scheduled at North American arenas coast to coast from August into late October. Usher will stay and perform multiple nights in Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago. More dates around the world will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Usher 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 12. Presales for Citi cardholders and Verizon Up begin February 7. Artist, American Express cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Usher Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Usher All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Aug 20
Usher at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 24
Usher at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Aug 27
Usher at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 30
Usher at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 2
Usher at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
Usher at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Usher at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 7
Usher at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 12
Usher at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 17
Usher at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 21
Usher at Intuit Dome
Intuit Dome Inglewood, CA
Sep 22
Usher at Intuit Dome
Intuit Dome Inglewood, CA
Sep 28
Usher at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Sep 29
Usher at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 4
Usher at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 7
Usher at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 11
Usher at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Oct 12
Usher at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Oct 17
Usher at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 18
Usher at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 22
Usher at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 26
Usher at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 28
Usher at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 29
Usher at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Usher on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Usher's Zumic artist page.

