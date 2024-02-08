Vampire Weekend Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vampire Weekend are back! This week, the group announced their first headlining tour date of the year along with new album details.

The band will perform at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8 — labeled as a special show for the solar eclipse. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in North America since 2017 and the next one won't be until 2044. The last time Vampire Weekend went on an extensive tour was in 2019. Since then, they have performed mainly at festivals.

The indie pop-rockers also plan to release a new album on April 5 titled Only God Was Above Us. They will share two advance singles from the album next week, titled "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops."

When do Vampire Weekend 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new date, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 13. Presales for Artist begin February 9. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Vampire Weekend All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Vampire Weekend on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Vampire Weekend's Zumic artist page.