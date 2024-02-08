View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Vampire Weekend Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Special show in Texas and new music on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2024

Vampire Weekend are back! This week, the group announced their first headlining tour date of the year along with new album details.

The band will perform at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8 — labeled as a special show for the solar eclipse. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in North America since 2017 and the next one won't be until 2044. The last time Vampire Weekend went on an extensive tour was in 2019. Since then, they have performed mainly at festivals.

The indie pop-rockers also plan to release a new album on April 5 titled Only God Was Above Us. They will share two advance singles from the album next week, titled "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops."

When do Vampire Weekend 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new date, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 13. Presales for Artist begin February 9. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Vampire Weekend All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 8
Vampire Weekend at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Apr 25
to
May 5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
May 10
to
May 12
Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Vampire Weekend on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Vampire Weekend's Zumic artist page.

1
400
artists
Vampire Weekend
genres
Indie Pop Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Vampire Weekend
Vampire Weekend
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Vampire Weekend Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 9, 2019
Vampire Weekend Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Soccer Mommy Vampire Weekend
3
4032
image for article "This Life" - Vampire Weekend [YouTube Music Video]
May 20, 2019
"This Life"
Vampire Weekend (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Rock Vampire Weekend Official Music Video
2
1310
image for article "New Dorp. New York" - SBTRKT ft Ezra Koenig [Spotify Audio Stream]
July 24, 2014
"New Dorp. New York" - SBTRKT ft Ezra Koenig [Spotify Audio Strea...
Music Electronic Indie Pop Post Dubstep Synth Pop Ezra Koenig SBTRKT Vampire Weekend Audio Single England London, UK
1
1156
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart