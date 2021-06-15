Van Morrison Adds 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Van Morrison has added 2021 and 2022 dates to his tour schedule.

Van and his band get back on the road in June, with shows in the UK. The newly announced concerts are scheduled in September and October, focusing primarily on the West Coast. The new 2022 dates happen in February, with three shows in Florida and Las Vegas. The opening acts on select dates will be Taj Mahal, Chris Isaak, or Shana Morrison (Van's daughter).

When do Van Morrison 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers. Spotify, APE, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Van Morrison All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Van Morrison on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

In the past year, Van released a post-modern concept album of sorts called Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which followed a string of the most controversial songs of his career: "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out," and "No More Lockdown," written in response to government regulations and miscommunications during the COVID pandemic. Putting his money where his mouth is, Van The Man created a charity called the Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund to assist musicians impacted by the pandemic. The ever-prolific Morrison has also released a couple of songs with Eric Clapton in the past year: "Stand And Deliver" and "The Rebels."

