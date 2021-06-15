View all results for 'alt'
Van Morrison Adds 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Legend extends tour with North America shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2021

Van Morrison has added 2021 and 2022 dates to his tour schedule.

Van and his band get back on the road in June, with shows in the UK. The newly announced concerts are scheduled in September and October, focusing primarily on the West Coast. The new 2022 dates happen in February, with three shows in Florida and Las Vegas. The opening acts on select dates will be Taj Mahal, Chris Isaak, or Shana Morrison (Van's daughter).

When do Van Morrison 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers. Spotify, APE, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Van Morrison All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
to
Jun 27
Black Deer Festival
Black Deer Festival at Eridge Park
Eridge Park Kents Hill, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Jun 26
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Van Morrison and Dido
Van Morrison and Dido at The Great Tew Park
Postponed
The Great Tew Park Chipping Norton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Schlossplatz Stuttgart
Schlossplatz Stuttgart Stuttgart, DE, Germany
Jul 20
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at York Barbican
York Barbican York, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at York Barbican
York Barbican York, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 5
to
Aug 8
Wickham Festival 2021
Wickham Festival 2021 at Wickham Festival
Wickham Festival Wickham, England, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Hampton Court Palace Festival
Hampton Court Palace Festival Surrey, England, United Kingdom
Aug 14
Van Morrison and The Waterboys
Van Morrison and The Waterboys at Audley End House
Audley End House Saffron Walden, England, United Kingdom
Aug 19
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at City Hall
City Hall Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Aug 20
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Europa Hotel
Europa Hotel Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 30
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Europa Hotel
Europa Hotel Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Europa Hotel
Europa Hotel Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 28
Van Morrison and Shana Morrison
Van Morrison and Shana Morrison at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Sep 30
Van Morrison and Shana Morrison
Van Morrison and Shana Morrison at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 2
Van Morrison and Chris Isaak
Van Morrison and Chris Isaak at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 5
Van Morrison and Taj Mahal
Van Morrison and Taj Mahal at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Nov 10
to
Nov 11
Derry Jazz Festival
Derry Jazz Festival at Millennium Forum
Millennium Forum Londonderry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Millennium Forum
Millennium Forum Londonderry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Feb 12
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Feb 14
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 15
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Feb 18
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 5
to
Jul 10
Kew the Music 2022
Kew the Music 2022 at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 2
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Kelvingrove Park
Kelvingrove Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

We recommend following Van Morrison on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

In the past year, Van released a post-modern concept album of sorts called Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which followed a string of the most controversial songs of his career: "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out," and "No More Lockdown," written in response to government regulations and miscommunications during the COVID pandemic. Putting his money where his mouth is, Van The Man created a charity called the Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund to assist musicians impacted by the pandemic. The ever-prolific Morrison has also released a couple of songs with Eric Clapton in the past year: "Stand And Deliver" and "The Rebels."

For concert tickets and more, check out Van Morrison's Zumic artist page.

