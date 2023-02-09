View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Van Morrison Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legend extends tour with Las Vegas shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2023
Photo: Matt Higgs

Van Morrison has added 2023 dates to his tour schedule.

Later this month, Van will begin a tour through Ireland, the UK, and parts of Europe. The newly planned concerts are set from September 6-9 at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Afterwords, he has performances in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles.

Van Morrison All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 27
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Feb 28
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 13
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at The Stables
The Stables Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at The Stables
The Stables Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at The Stables
The Stables Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 30
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 5
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Whitla Hall
Whitla Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Whitla Hall
Whitla Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at KKL Luzern
KKL Luzern Luzern, LU, Switzerland
Apr 13
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at KKL Luzern
KKL Luzern Luzern, LU, Switzerland
Apr 18
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Wiener Konzerthaus
Wiener Konzerthaus Wien, Austria
Jul 4
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Koningin Elisabethzaal
Koningin Elisabethzaal Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jul 5
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Cirque Royal - Koninklijk Circus
Cirque Royal - Koninklijk Circus Bruxelles, Belgium
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
North Sea Jazz Festival
North Sea Jazz Festival at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 22
CoolJazz - Van Morrison
CoolJazz - Van Morrison at Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
Hipódromo Manuel Possolo Cascais, Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 6
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 8
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 9
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 12
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Sf Jazz
Sf Jazz San Francisco, CA
Sep 13
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Sf Jazz
Sf Jazz San Francisco, CA
Sep 14
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Sf Jazz
Sf Jazz San Francisco, CA
Sep 16
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 17
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 19
Van Morrison
Van Morrison at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
When do Van Morrison 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins February 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Van Morrison on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Van plans to release a new album on March 10 titled Moving On Skiffle. Listen to the new songs "Streamline Train," "Worried Man Blues," and "I'm Movin' On."

For concert tickets and more, check out Van Morrison's Zumic artist page.

