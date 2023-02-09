Van Morrison Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Van Morrison has added 2023 dates to his tour schedule.

Later this month, Van will begin a tour through Ireland, the UK, and parts of Europe. The newly planned concerts are set from September 6-9 at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Afterwords, he has performances in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles.

Van Morrison All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Van Morrison 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins February 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Van Morrison on his social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Van plans to release a new album on March 10 titled Moving On Skiffle. Listen to the new songs "Streamline Train," "Worried Man Blues," and "I'm Movin' On."

For concert tickets and more, check out Van Morrison's Zumic artist page.