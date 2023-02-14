View all results for 'alt'
Vance Joy Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'In Our Own Sweet Time' shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2023

Vance Joy has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, In Our Own Sweet Time.

Five new shows have been announced for August and September in Vancouver, Colorado, New York City, and Tennessee with opening acts Dan Mangan & Ruby Waters or Dan Sultan on select dates. Vance is currently on tour and will head over to Europe in April for headlining concerts.

When do Vance Joy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is IOOST2023. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Vance Joy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Vance Joy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 17
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 18
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 19
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Feb 21
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Centennial Concert Hall
Centennial Concert Hall Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 22
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 23
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 24
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 27
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Francis Winspear Centre
Francis Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 28
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Francis Winspear Centre
Francis Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 3
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 4
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 6
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Mar 9
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 10
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 11
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Mar 16
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Mar 18
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 20
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 21
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 23
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Mar 24
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 25
Vance Joy and Jack Botts
Vance Joy and Jack Botts at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 13
Vance Joy
Vance Joy at Zermatt Unplugged
Zermatt Unplugged Zermatt, VS, Switzerland
Apr 20
Vance Joy
Vance Joy at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Apr 22
Vance Joy
Vance Joy at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Apr 25
Vance Joy
Vance Joy at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 29
Vance Joy
Vance Joy at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
The Lumineers, Sigrid, and Vance Joy
The Lumineers, Sigrid, and Vance Joy at St Annes Park Dublin
St Annes Park Dublin Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 12
to
Jul 15
ROCK THE PARK FESTIVAL 2023
ROCK THE PARK FESTIVAL 2023 at Rock the Park Wrexham
Rock the Park Wrexham Wrexham, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 25
Vance Joy, Dan Mangan, and Ruby Waters
Vance Joy, Dan Mangan, and Ruby Waters at Deer Lake Park
Deer Lake Park Burnaby, BC, Canada
Aug 27
Vance Joy and Dan Sultan
Vance Joy and Dan Sultan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
We recommend following Vance Joy on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Vance Joy's Zumic artist page.

Vance Joy
Folk Indie Folk Indie Pop
Vance Joy
Vance Joy and Dan Sultan
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage New York, NY
