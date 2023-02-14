Vance Joy Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vance Joy has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, In Our Own Sweet Time.

Five new shows have been announced for August and September in Vancouver, Colorado, New York City, and Tennessee with opening acts Dan Mangan & Ruby Waters or Dan Sultan on select dates. Vance is currently on tour and will head over to Europe in April for headlining concerts.

When do Vance Joy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is IOOST2023. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

